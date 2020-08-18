TEAM’s growing consultancy service benefits from the appointment of an accredited low carbon specialist and energy assessor with a focus on sustainability.



Energy professional, Theresa Bui, has joined TEAM’s consultancy to support the organisations expansion of its energy services. With commercial building engineering industry expertise, Theresa’s technical skills will support TEAM’s growing suite of consultancy services that are helping customers achieve their sustainability and efficiency goals and successful energy management.



Theresa is a CIBSE accredited Low Carbon Consultant and Level 5 Carbon Energy Assessor with seven years’ consultancy experience on commercial schemes that include large residential developments, retail, leisure centres, defence, research and industrial facilities.



Her technical expertise includes analysing energy modelling data, surveying and verifying building design, 3D thermal modelling, reviewing air conditioning system performance, risk analysis and reporting for energy strategy. Additionally, she is skilled in Dynamic Simulation Modelling, Energy Performance Certificates, MEES, part L Building Regulations compliance and can produce assessments in accordance with BREEAM requirements and local planning.



Commenting on her appointment, Tim Holman, Head of Operations at TEAM said:



“Our customers energy management needs are diverse. Theresa brings an array of technical skills and experience in building energy use simulation which will not only support the breadth of services we provide to our customers but also contribute to an efficient, comprehensive consultancy service.”



Theresa’s cross sector work as an energy consultant has involved many multidisciplinary collaborations between engineers, designers, commissioning managers, project managers and clients.



Speaking about joining TEAM, Theresa said:



“I am passionate about sustainability, and am driven to provide technical low energy design advice and guiding organisations to realise their own sustainable growth through energy strategy.”



Theresa added:



“With the development and growth of the consultancy services, it is an exciting time to join TEAM. Even during these unprecedented times, I am looking forward to helping organisations, working through their challenges together and achieving their goals.”



Recent additions to TEAM’s Energy Services portfolio include Behaviour Change training, Meter Operator contract selection support, as well as an enhanced commercial Energy Audit and Survey service. These new solutions complement the current suite of services TEAM offers, supporting the business’ commitment to partner with organisations across the public and private sectors to support their carbon emissions and environmental strategy.



ENDS



Notes to Editors

For further information, please contact:

Pauline Scoins – Marketing and PR Executive

TEAM Energy

Phone: +44 (0)1908 690018 Ext 204

Email: pscoins@teamenergy.com

EDW House, Radian Court, Knowlhill, Milton Keynes, MK5 8PJ

www.teamenergy.com



About TEAM

TEAM Energy is a leading supplier of carbon and energy management solutions. We specialise in energy management software, energy bureau services and energy consultancy.

TEAM’s customers come from the private sectors including retail, transport and banking, and public sectors such as education, government, NHS and the emergency services. Public sector organisations can also benefit from TEAM’s services under various pre-tendered government frameworks.



www.teamenergy.com