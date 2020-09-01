Compare By Review looked into some of the most searched for terms during lockdown with some interesting results!



• 1 Million online searches for banana bread during April compared to 165k during April 2019

• 246k searches for paint by numbers this April compared to only 15k last April.

• Searches for home gyms ROCKETTED to 60k from 9.9k during March 2019.

• Cornwall is THE UK summer destination of choice by Brits with over 135k searches for Cornwall holiday in July compared to 40k the same time last year.

• Spain knocked off the holiday top spot this year and replaced with Cornwall!



The British ‘stay home summer’ is having a resurgence whether it’s spent on holidays at the lakes, by the beach or staying at home to finish off those much needed jobs, the public have dusted off their roof boxes and dug out their garden games to embrace the staycation.



The team at Compare By Review decided to dig deep and delve into our summer online searching habits with some interesting results!



With foreign travel being off the list for many, a large proportion of the population have decided to holiday here in the UK. The Staycation is the holiday term of the season and it looks as though Cornwall is a firm favourite with searches for Cornwall Holiday in July rising to 135k compared to the same time last year with 40k searches. This popular destination overtakes searches for Norfolk holiday, Devon holiday and Brighton holiday and even knocked Spain off the top spot with searches for Holiday in Spain during July dropping to 110k from 135k in 2019. This begs the question; will Cornwall continue be the Brits holiday destination of choice in 2021?



Searches for alternative accommodation such as caravan holiday have also soared in popularity with over 200k searches during the peak of July compared to last July with 90k.



For those who decided to make the most of their own home and garden there have been a few favoured activities and home additions that have taken the nation by storm.



Pizza ovens have proven to be a popular choice with Pizza Oven being searched for 246k times during the peak of May which is a huge rise compared to last May with only 74k searches.



The ever-popular BBQ was still a sure-fire winner amongst us brits with 673k searches during May compared to last May with a still impressive 201k searches.



For those a little more active road bikes and home gym have been popular terms with both spiking in popularity. Home gyms have taken many of us by storm with an impressive 60k searches this March compares to 10k searches during the same month last year which is a huge increase!



Road bikes were still a popular choice with an impressive increase from 21k during May 2019 to 165k searches during May this year.



For those of us who enjoy more relaxing activities adult colouring books proved to be a popular search term with a huge increase from 12k in 2019 to 110k during March this year!



Even more impressive, the latest craze for children and adults, paint by numbers, took many of us by storm. Rising from almost 15k searches during April 2019 to 246k this April, painting and crafts were key lockdown activities.



Finally, our favourite trend of the season was the rise in searches for the perfect banana bread recipe which rocketed with 1 Million searches during it’s peak in April compared to 165k in April 2019 proving that many of us turned into star bakers over the summer!



About comparebyreview.com

Founded in 2017, comparebyreview.com was the UK's first comparison site that focuses on customer experience rather than the price.

comparebyreview.com is not a supplier, insurance company or broker. It provides an objective and unbiased comparison service. By using cutting-edge technology, it has developed an intelligent web-based rating system solution that evaluates ratings and reviews created by customers to help with their decision-making, subsequently finding them great deals on a wide-range of insurance products. comparebyreview.com’s service is based on the most up-to-date information provided by UK suppliers and industry regulators.



Media Information

For more information, contact our media team - lizzie@comparebyeview.com

If your enquiry is time-critical, please write ‘URGENT’ in your email subject line.

All stats have been taken from Google Trends and Google Keyword Planner applications. In some cases the stats have been rounded up or down.