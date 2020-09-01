We know that Brits are resistant to talk about bathroom habits, which makes sense as according to research, over half of us are too scared to poop at work. Well now, we don’t have to be.



Poo-Pourri is the internationally known, category innovating start-up success that is changing the way we think about something that is natural to all of us. Founded by entrepreneur Suzy Batiz in 2007, the original Before-You-Go Toilet Spray, Poo~Pourri stops bathroom odour before it begins.



It all started at a dinner party, with a conversation on whether bathroom odours could be trapped when Suzy’s “ALIVE IDEA” for Poo-Pourri came to her. Suzy worked with essential oils as a hobby for many years and could visualise the malodor fighting oils floating on the water’s surface, trapping smells underneath. Poo~Pourri was born!



Poo~Pourri is a true innovator of it’s time, using a unique blend of natural essential oils and compounds to absorb any unpleasant bathroom smells below the water’s surface. Leading the charge in clean household products, PooPourri use no aerosols, alcohol, parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde, synthetic fragrance within their products, which are also cruelty free and not tested on animals.



Within it’s first year Poo-Pourri sold over 260,000 bottles and through honest & humourous conversation, and viral videos i.e. ‘Girls Don’t Poop’, the brand has grown to become a cult phenomenon, with over 100 million bottles sold worldwide and over 20,000 5-star reviews from Amazon.com. Most recently the brand collaborted on their first ever celebrity brand campaign with Queer Eye’s Jonathan van Ness.



Founder Suzy Batiz is the ultimate girl boss who rose from life’s lowest lows: poverty, bankruptcies and other personal struggles before finding the spiritual abundance and internal happiness that led her to have the “ALIVE IDEA” for Poo~Pourri. “After I gave up and took my hands off the wheel for two years and vowed that I would never be an entrepreneur again, the idea for Poo~Pourri came to me. That was the beginning of the 10-year love affair that we’ve had.” – Suzy Batiz, Forbes, 2016.



The brand has been ranked on Inc.’s 5000 Fastest Growing Companies since 2015 and is certified as a Women Owned Business (WBENC), with Suzy ranked within Forbes 2019 America’s Self-Made Women list and most recently noted on Inc. Magazines Female Founder’s 100 annual list of innovative entrepreneurs.



* KEY FACTS *



- 100 Million Bottles Sold Globally



- 260,000 bottles sold in first year



- $1,000,000 made in 2017



- Suzy Batiz on Forbes’ 2019 America’s Richest Self-Made Women List.



- Global Stockists include: Walmart, Ocado, Amazon



- VIP fans including: Meghan Trainor, Chrissy Teigen, Jonathan van Ness, and Busy Philipps



- No aerosols, no alcohol, no parabens, no phthalates, no formaldehyde, no synthetic fragrance



- Vegan & cruelty free



A link to Suzy's inspirational interview from The Today Show can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q79X8YCIw1o&t=132s



