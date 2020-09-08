Blis



The new offering will help clients reach audiences at the top of the purchase funnel

Exclusive partnership with O2 will provide exceptional accuracy and scale



London, 08 September 2020 - Blis, the trusted leader in location-powered advertising and analytics, has today announced an exclusive partnership with O2 that will give clients exceptional accuracy and scale when advertising online. The proposition, Telco-powered Targeting – together with O2, will use aggregated and anonymised customer behaviour data to match websites with audience segments. With five to six billion data events daily on the O2 network, the new Blis Activation offering will enable advertisers to reach specific audiences based on real customer behaviour.



Blis clients can maximise their return on advertising investment by reaching audiences based on demographics, lifestyles or life stages, who have shown an affinity towards particular brands, hobbies or interests, ultimately driving purchase intent. This is the only product to offer deep demographics, mobile behavioural insights and anonymous and aggregated data from the O2 customer base, providing Blis clients with access to customers at the top of the funnel. All analysis is carried out on aggregated and anonymised data and no personal customer data is shared or disclosed by O2 to Blis or advertisers.



Sergio Budkin, Director of Business, Products and Propositions at O2 (Telefónica UK) said, “This strategic partnership with Blis, leveraging the extensive anonymised and aggregated data from the O2 network, will deliver the kinds of audience insights that will enable brands to shift the needle on their advertising. Blis has proven experience in delivering results using location data and we’re thrilled to partner and bring this exciting proposition to customers across the UK.”



Clients are looking to develop more granular audience targeting at scale to increase the relevance of ads served. This O2 partnership allows advertisers to build brand awareness and drive real results. By using these audiences in conjunction with Blis Audience Targeting or Blis Location Targeting, clients can also impact lower funnel metrics, such as foot traffic into stores, measuring the end-to-end customer journey.



Speaking on the announcement, Charlie Smith, Blis’ Managing Director for Europe said, “We’re excited to be working with O2 as the only company to bring this level of telco behavioural targeting to advertisers in the UK. This exclusive new offering will enrich the insights and audiences we can provide to our clients. The sheer scale of the data offers a comprehensive view of real consumer behaviour across the country, with almost a third of the UK population included in the anonymised and aggregated dataset.”



Telco-powered Targeting – together with O2, only available through Blis, is powered by O2's insight and targeting capability within the display ecosystem and offers new opportunities to serve display ads based on deep behavioural data from O2. By reaching high affinity and high intent audiences at the optimum time, this new offering helps brands and agencies ensure that every advertising pound spent has a much higher chance of increasing ROI, whilst reducing wastage.



About Blis

Blis is the trusted leader in location-powered advertising and analytics, helping brands understand, reach and engage consumers globally to deliver measurable results. Because location data is the most accurate indicator of ’real’ behaviour and intent at scale vs any other type of data, Blis uses this data to map real-world consumer behaviours based on where people are and where they've been, uncovering the truth about what people actually do.



Blis’ Smart Platform provides unmatched transparency, accuracy and scale. Its four tried and tested proprietary technologies – Smart Pin, Smart Scale, Smart Places and Smart Households – allow for more effective planning, activation and measurement for marketers and business decision makers alike.



Established in the UK in 2004, Blis now operates in more than 40 offices across five continents. Working with the world’s largest and most customer-driven companies across all verticals including Unilever, Samsung, McDonald's, HSBC, Mercedes Benz and Peugeot, as well as every major media agency, Blis reaches over a billion mobile devices a year.

To learn more, visit blis.com.



About Telefónica UK / O2

O2 is the principal commercial brand of Telefónica UK Limited, part of the global telecommunications group Telefónica S.A, headquartered in Spain and operating in Europe, and North, Central and South America.

With more than 34 million connections, O2 is the UK’s largest network providing 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G services while operating a nationwide O2 Wifi service. For three consecutive years it has won Best Network Coverage provider at the publicly voted Uswitch Awards (2018, 2019, 2020). It won Best Network Performance at the Mobile News Awards 2019 and was named Most Reliable Network by GWS in 2020.



The company is the network of choice for mobile virtual network operators giffgaff, Sky Mobile and Lycamobile and manages a 50:50 joint venture with Tesco for Tesco Mobile.

O2 has led the industry with its commitment to Customer Fairness. Since 2013 O2 Refresh has split airtime and device costs so customers never pay for a handset they already own, and the evolution of customisable plans gives customers true flexibility over how they pay for their mobile phone. From exclusive Priority Tickets which provide customers with pre-sale tickets for The O2 and O2 Academy venues, 48 hours before everyone else, to England Rugby matches - who O2 have proudly been sponsors of since 1995.



O2 strives to do the right thing both as a business and for its customers. You can find more about O2’s data principles here: https://www.o2.co.uk/help/safety-and-security/yourinformatio.... It has committed to becoming net zero by 2025 and to working with supply chain partners to reduce carbon emissions by 30% in the next five years. The O2 Recycle scheme was named Best Recycle Service at the Mobile Industry Awards, and encourages customers to dispose of old devices responsibly. Last year O2 was one of only three companies globally to be recertified at the highest level by the Carbon Trust Standard for reducing supply chain emissions. Through its partnership with the NSPCC, since 2015 O2 has helped parents take over 7 million actions keep their kids safe online.



O2 has 6,700 employees across three main office sites and 450+ retail stores, and was named a Best Place To Work in Glassdoor’s 2019 Employee’s Choice Awards. Its industry-leading inclusive policies have seen it recognised with a National Inclusion Standard accreditation. In 2019 the company introduced 14 weeks’ paid paternity leave for heterosexual and same-sex couples, and it launched a toolkit for employees considering transitioning at work. It is the only teleco named in the Social Mobility Employer Index for the last three years.



Telefónica UK Limited is registered in England and Wales. Registration number: 1743099. Its registered office is at: 260 Bath Road, Slough, Berkshire, SL1 4DX, United Kingdom.