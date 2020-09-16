Goodbody, part of Sativa Wellness Group Plc, has doubled month on month sales since the successful launch of a premium, personalised sanitiser solution for the hospitality industry. Where brand perception and customer experience is as important as providing a safe environment for customers, leading hospitality businesses including The Ivy Collection, Gordon Ramsay Restaurants, Blenheim Palace, Daylesford and Crazy Bear Group have chosen Goodbody’s customised range of sanitisation products.



The range includes pump dispensers, wall mounted or floor standing touch-free sanitiser stations, individual 50ml or 100ml sprays and single use sachets. All products can be personalised with a logo or a fully customisable label, ensuring the brand is always front of mind.



The WHO approved formula is natural, made in the UK and kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses, including COVID19. The formulation has a pleasant, zesty smell derived from Brazilian orange and lime and contains aloe vera to keep hands soft and moisturised.



Branded, touch-free, sanitiser stations at the entrance set the scene for a safe, slick experience from start to finish. Individual 50ml or 100ml spray bottles which can be given to each customer provide a perfect branding opportunity. A personal supply of sanitiser also gives customers peace of mind throughout their stay by allowing them to safely clean their hands without the need to interact with general use products, or leave their table.



According to Emily Hirons, Head of Operations at Blenheim Palace, “At Blenheim Palace, a consistent brand offering and streamlined visitor experience was of paramount importance. We have eight customised sanitiser stands throughout the venue, from the main entrance to the café, shop and palace entrance. Our branding is consistent throughout the visitor journey - from the website, to the arrival signage and hand sanitiser stations, giving visitors complete confidence that we are operating safely and that they can have the best day out possible. The quality of the product inside the dispensers was as important to us as the aesthetics and reaffirms the quality experience visitors expect at Blenheim Palace”.



George Thomas, MD of Goodbody, said “We’ve found that there is a significant market for a more bespoke take on sanitiser solutions – where brand and experience is paramount, our customers have responded very positively to the attention to detail in our personalised products – from the quality of our formulation through to aesthetics and personalisation. Our sanitiser range has helped premium hospitality businesses ensure their service is seamless and their brand is never compromised”.



For more information visit https://www.corporatesanitiser.com or phone 01373 486650.

