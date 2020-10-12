the rebrand celebrates choice in all areas

This exciting new identity reflects the company’s growth - building on existing strengths, upgrading a growing content library, and providing customers with more choices that make it easier for them to transform their homes.



Furniture Choice today (12 Oct, 2020) announced a comprehensive rebrand that includes a new website, fresh identity and a name change to ‘Furniture And Choice’. Based on 15 years of online retail experience, and more than a year of direct consumer research, feedback, and testing, the rebrand celebrates choice in all areas.



This is amid a period of growth, with Covid-19 restrictions causing a rapid migration to online shopping. Furniture And Choice has seen 150% growth this year, with a projected revenue of 50 million pounds in 2020/21. To keep up with demand, the company is hiring 40 new staff, and have added a warehouse in West Yorkshire, bringing capacity to 300,000 square feet.



“It’s important that our name reflects who we are,” said Tom Obbard, Managing Director of Furniture And Choice. “We’ve always been proud that we create quality furniture at feel-good prices. But we’ve grown to offer much more than that. We see it all as a continuation of providing choice - furniture and choice.”



“We all have plans to transform our homes, and our belief is that when we bring inspiration within reach, everyone can. It starts with achievable room ideas – bringing inspiring, impactful design within reach. But it’s also about the entire shopping experience. We offer conveniences that online shoppers have come to expect, such as free delivery on all our furniture – whatever the size. And to ensure that our customers have peace of mind, we also offer free returns on everything too.”



“We also provide instant decisions on finance, next-day or 3-5 day delivery on in-stock items, and real customer service, based in the UK.”



In line with that, Furniture And Choice’s completely redesigned site includes a new Inspiration section. Created by an in-house team, this is a growing collection of achievable room ideas and interior design guides. The site has also added ‘Real Homes’, a section that celebrates the way Furniture And Choice customers are styling their furniture.



The website has also focused on existing services,

featuring an improved user experience with stronger navigation and search. Product pages have been refined with bigger, high-quality photo galleries, and more comprehensive details and information, including independent customer reviews. The Press Centre, a content pool for journalists and media, has also been enhanced with press packs and latest releases.



To experience this new brand identity, visit www.furniturechoice.co.uk



About Furniture And Choice:

We're a furniture company that brings together achievable room ideas, and feel-good prices. And we back it up with free delivery, and free returns. And instant finance, and UK customer service. And thousands of independent 5-star reviews.



We're Furniture And Choice, and since 2005 we've made it easy to transform your home.



To find out more, visit https://www.furniturechoice.co.uk/about-us/