October 27, 2020



The demand to have quick access to dependable, quality services is greater than ever. Having to hunt the internet to find a dependable service provider is far from the most optimal of experiences. Fortunately, that dynamic has now changed for the better, thanks to Tuko App. Tuko recently celebrated its launch, offering a new app that delivers access to over 1000 services with more being added all of the time. This “all-inclusive” app experience is helping Tuko App live up to the byline “The King of All Apps” for both users and for service providers, who are also finding huge value in registering on the app. Tuko App is available for free for both iOS and Android devices.



“Our mission is to bring every service there is a demand for under one roof,” commented a spokesperson from Tuko App. “For users that means there’s no need to search the internet to find a service provider and to hope that they will provide what they say they do. We offer access to a community of service providers who pride themselves on exceeding expectations. The best are all here on Tuko App.”



A big part of the Tuko App experience, is that all its service providers are fully vetted, professional and set affordable prices. Standard features of the services available include things like 1-Hour Emergency Response, flexible Book Now or Later options, and Multi-service Bookings. Cash, card, or wallet payments are all available. An inbuilt contactless delivery option is available for many services in response to the coronavirus pandemic.



Services available through Tuko App currently include taxi services, restaurant delivery, car service, plumbers, electricians, personal trainers, beauticians, and much more.



The app is expected to be a great relief to the London economy. During the pandemic crisis many have lost their jobs. Tuko App anticipates being able to create 100,000 Jobs daily to serve the 9 million London residents, which will be a win-win for both those providing services and those using services.



The early feedback for the app has been completely enthusiastic.



Danny S., from London, recently said in a five-star review, “A friend told me about Tuko App and I love it. I always seem to need one service or another here at my new apartment and Tuko App has removed all the headaches that used to come with hunting down someone reliable. Fully recommended!”



