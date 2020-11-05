Made in Heaven, handcrafted in Britain locally to order because we love our mother Earth

Eco-ethical art and design house GalleryBeautiful led by artist designer Sonya Rothwell, does it again. Catching the eye of the Southern Enterprise Awards judges twice with their striking art, luxury décor and exquisite home furnishings.



YOU’RE AN AWARD WINNING DESIGN HOUSE, CAN YOU TELL US WHICH AWARDS YOU’VE WON ?

Following last year’s success as winner of ‘Best Luxury Interior Accessories’ – Build Magazine Awards, we’re thrilled that Gallery Beautiful won two more awards this year, both from the Southern Enterprise Awards established by SME News;



Winner of ‘Best Luxury Interior Décor Brand’

Winner of ‘Eco-Excellence Award For Sustainable Products’



CAN YOU HIGHLIGHT AN AWARD-WINNING ASPECT OF GALLERY BEAUTIFUL ?

Design. Our décor statement pieces are imagined by British artist designer Sonya Rothwell who’s recognised as a prolific creator of highly collectable, contemporary art + interior décor accessories. Sonya’s designs are infused with spirit – a source of inspiration – and inspired by her paintings of the cosmos. Renowned for her signature aesthetic ‘Space Age Glamour,’ Sonya creates celestial motifs, intricate pattern in shimmering pearlescent textures and kaleidoscopic colour.



Sonya creates from the heart seeing Art as a spiritual alchemy – the divine dance of bringing inspiration into being. Her celestial oil paintings of empyrean consciousness expressing itself (or large scale iridescent abstracts of the cosmos) are created by 'cosmosis' – subtly absorbed minglings with universal forces.



Sonya Rothwell limited edition designs are rebirths of her otherworldly oils. Like space, Sonya’s creations expands in all directions, off canvas onto cushions, throws, fabric, wallpaper, lampshades, furniture, objet and soft accessories blurring the boundaries of art and design. Sonya’s original paintings used to create her designs are also available from the gallery.



Sonya’s eye for art, style, colour, composition and extensive knowledge of print is built upon many years as a designer, art director and fine artist following her formal arts training at Central St Martins, London.



WHAT MAKES YOU STAND OUT ABOVE YOUR COMPETITORS ?

Quality + Values. We make unique, high quality, luxury interior décor pieces that are eco-ethical and sustainable. Made in Heaven, handcrafted in Britain locally to order because we love our mother Earth.



We’re ethically opposed to mass production / mass consumption that ends up as landfill, so by making to order we reduce our waste, costs and carbon footprint, in turn helping our customer, Mother Earth and TempleBeautiful.om – our umbrella charity helping deprived children live better lives.



HAS YOUR COMPANY OVERCOME ANY MAJOR CHALLENGES I THE PAST 12 MONTHS ? IF SO, HOW ?

Marketing is always a challenge for small companies competing for attention against corporations with huge advertising budgets. Being seen is of utmost importance for an online business.



Since we’ve been in business, we’ve built up a substantial Instagram following @gallery.beautiful



We’re listed by the UK’s Department for International Trade DIT in their British Design Directory promoting the best British designers across the globe which is an excellent endorsement of our brand.



We’ve also exhibited at the world’s most prestigious trade fairs; ICFF International Contemporary Furniture Fair in New York and Maison et Objet in Paris with the British European Design Group BEDG who were really helpful. And Tranoi at the Louvre in Paris with UKFT United Kingdom Fashion and Textiles organisation. All were truly wonderful experiences. There was a deep sense of community among the exhibitors that was really supportive, sharing and nourishing. We learnt so much – it was great to be seen on an international stage in Paris and New York !



WHAT’S YOUR SECRET INGREDIENT ?

Passion. We aim to keep pushing the boundaries with great passion and enthusiasm. Art, when created from the heart, is never mediocre. One must throw oneself wholeheartedly into creation. Dive in head first, naked. Float and frolick in its foam. Swirl in its glittering streams of sunlight and swim around its silken depths. Then behold what emerges.



IS THERE ANYTHING ELSE YOU’D LIKE TO ADD ?

Given the current emotional, environmental and economic climate it more important than ever for companies to be ethical, sustainable and local, turning away from mass production. We’d like to see consumerism and spirit join hands, treading as gently as possible on this beautiful earth that doesn’t belong to us. We encourage our consumers to #BuyLess and love more. With awe and respect we take responsibility for our part, hoping to leave Mother Gaia as we found her with all her beauty intact.



Our silk ties for women were inspired by our call for change. Women lead with love. They listen, nurture and empower, using deep intuition and gentle strength to bring balance. The world desperately needs our equanimity right now to restore her equilibrium.



We hold a powerful vision of a beautiful world without borders and labels where all beings are respected. Where nature, animal and man coexist peacefully as humans work together, sustainably, for the greater good of all.



LOOKING AHEAD, WHAT DOES THE FUTURE HAVE IN STORE FOR GALLERY BEAUTIFUL ? DO YOU HAVE ANY PLANS OR PROJECTS YOU WOULD LIKE TO SHARE WITH US ?

Gallery Beautiful has just launched an Art Curation Service. Art buyers are spoilt for choice in a world awash with amazing art which can be mind boggling, so we’re making buying art easy by carefully curating beautiful artworks that harmonise together, to compliment customers style, space and budget. After all, a well curated gallery wall is a work of art in itself.



Sonya and our passionate team source art from all over the world that will appreciate in value over time, building an art collection that’s increasingly valuable.



If you’re looking for affordable art or something more sought after, we sources works by newly emerging, established, internationally recognised and highly awarded artists across all media including painting, printmaking, photography, drawing, stencil, sculpture, ceramics, glass and textiles. To book an art curation appointment online, form as little as £195 per room, visit gallerybeautiful.om



ARE THERE ANY TRENDS YOU’RE SEEING IN YOUR INDUSTRY RIGHT NOW ? HOW ARE YOU ADAPTING TO THESE ?

We don't follow trends, we create them. (Smiles.)



We recognise that there’s a huge gap in the art market for high quality affordable art prints. Most décor companies sell mass produced ‘art’ in the form of low quality posters without artist’s signatures, stamps and certificates, that are poorly printed. Traditionally quality fine art prints are sold in low editions at high prices which is not accessible to most people. Taking an inclusive approach to contemporary art, Gallery Beautiful is bridging this gap without compromising on quality.



We’re excited to announce the launch new eclectic collections of Sonya Rothwell museum quality affordable art prints, available from gallerybeautiful.om



For press enquiries please contact:

alchemy@gallerybeautiful.com

+44 (0)1225 635 443





