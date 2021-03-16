Fashion label Luella is delighted to announce their beautiful sustainable spring cotton knits, made using recycled Italian Ecotec® yarn, the new generation of smart cotton. The process transforms redundant garment clippings into beautiful, colourful yarns. The Ecotec® production cycle is completely traceable, certified and made 100% in Italy.



With over 15 years of experience in fashion, Luella founder Alison Townshend first opened up a boutique in Bath in 2005. It was quickly followed by more store openings in Tetbury, Woodstock, Frome and beyond. Now there are a total of nine boutique stores across the South of England.



In 2013, Alison launched her own fashion label – Luella - in response to a need to offer interesting and individual designs at a fantastic price. By producing collections on a monthly basis, Luella provides Sassy & Boo (and other retailers) with fresh, new styles throughout the year.



Alison Townshend, founder of Luella and Sassy & Boo said: “We are delighted to be able to release our Spring collection using Ecotec® yarn. I usually travel to Italy, in search of the very best yarns and textiles. Even though I haven’t been able to travel for the past year, we have such close long standing relationships with trusted suppliers, we’ve been able to confidently source the best pieces and launch our new range.



Quality is at the heart of everything we do, so we ensure our clothes are wonderfully durable and made to last, using materials that are sourced with care. We pride ourselves on bringing colour to women everywhere, every day.”



