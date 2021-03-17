Outsourced customer management service provider Ventrica last night picked up two awards at the prestigious European Contact Centre & Customer Service Awards, 2020 (ECCCSA’s).



GOLD WINNER for Best Outsourcing Partnership (Large) for its continued work in conjunction with the Royal Voluntary Service in delivering the largest volunteering programme in the UK since the Second World War, in support of the nation’s most vulnerable people, and SILVER WINNER – European Outsourced Contact Centre of the Year.



The ceremony hosted by Sally Gunnell OBE was held virtually with over 2000 guests in attendance who celebrated being part of the greatest awards programme in the contact centre industry.



Founder & CEO of Ventrica, Dino Forte commented. ‘We are absolutely thrilled and honoured to receive this industry recognition and I’m so proud of our teams for their effort, dedication and hard work which has led to this amazing moment'.



To be recognised as one of the very best contact centre outsourcers in Europe is a truly phenomenal achievement particularly after such a challenging and difficult year. Winning an ECCCSA is never easy and the robust process was carried out by Judges who are very experienced and recognised across our industry.



About Ventrica



Ventrica provides intelligent outsourced multilingual customer service & sales support for numerous ‘blue chip’ global organisations. With significant experience and expertise of providing customer support, particularly in the luxury retail space, Ventrica is also well-known for its digital capability and helping its client’s improve and transform the end customer experience.



About The European Contact Centre and Customer Service Awards (ECCCSAs)



The European Contact Centre and Customer Service Awards (ECCCSAs) are the largest and longest running awards in the customer service industry.



Highly regarded for its robust judging process, high calibre judges meet every shortlisted organisation. ECCCSA judges are handpicked for their experience and knowledge. These judges recognise organisations that are leading the way in delivering exceptional service to customers.



These organisations value their people, continually innovate to improve the customer experience, and operate efficiently and effectively. They are raising the standards year on year.



In 2017 Ventrica won Gold for best Outsourced Contact Centre in Europe



For a list of all the winners visit: https://www.ecccsa.com/2020-winners/