Tea, coffee and hot chocolate specialists, Whittard of Chelsea know a thing or two about great beverages. And whilst you can always rely on your classic cuppas, the brand is also here to show you’re only one sip away from a new favourite.



That’s why they’re asking customers to answer two simple questions to a find delicious new tea, coffee or hot chocolate that’s catered to them. Flavours to kickstart the taste journey include: Fruity, Sweet, Floral, Savoury, Minty, Nutty, Smoky and Spicy.



Thousands of customers have taken part so far, following the call of their tastebuds to discover a cuppa they may have never considered. The choices proving themselves most popular to date: Sweet (29%), followed by Fruity (17%) and the least: Smoky (6%) and Minty (7%).



Whittard of Chelsea’s Customer Director, Dan Mahoney said of the launch:



“With a mixture of timeless classics and innovative limited editions across our Tea, Coffee and Hot Chocolate categories, we want both loyal and new customers to experience the diversity of taste and flavour within the World of Whittard - there really is something for everyone.”



With over 135 years expertise behind them, Whittard continues to prove themselves a brand that take pride in their delicious diversity. Working with renowned tea and coffee growers across the globe, their philosophy to “buy the best” stands true. This latest offering to “try something new”, is an evolution of their confidence to bring you something spectacular.



Surprise yourself and find your new favourite at whittard.co.uk today.



When Walter Whittard launched his first London shop in 1886, his philosophy was simple: buy the best. It’s a philosophy that’s stayed close to Whittard’s heart since then, driving their belief in quality, heritage and innovation. Today their world-class range of tea, coffee and hot chocolate satisfies every curiosity and taste – from classic English Breakfast tea to creative hot chocolate flavours and unique tea and coffee blends.



Whittard continues to push the boundaries with new cutting-edge releases inspired by the everything from classic desserts to childhood confectionery, layering unexpected flavours with chocolate bases to create a little theatre and continually excite its customers.