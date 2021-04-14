Ventrica the fast-growth multilingual customer management outsourcer for blue-chip brands is pleased to announce the appointment of Katherine Brown who joins the company to support its growth trajectory and capability expansion, with both nearshore and offshore additions planned in 2021



Katherine is an experienced Global Marketing leader who has successfully developed and delivered marketing strategies for brands such as Start-Rite, Argos, Charles Tyrwhitt and Ede & Ravenscroft.



In this new role Katherine will be responsible for the global brand expansion and propositions, leveraging integrated marketing planning as well as leading customer marketing.



Katherine commented; “The people focused culture has really impressed me at Ventrica. There’s a real sense of team and passion for the brand, and I greatly anticipate being part of that journey. I am looking forward to working with our colleagues, customers and partners to further build our market awareness, brand propositions and continue to communicate to our customers in an impactful and integrated way. Alongside the team I am excited of the opportunity to implement and drive transformational change within an already established European award-winning business with some of the World’s best known brands”.



Dino Forte, CEO, Ventrica, adds: We’re delighted and excited to welcome Katherine into our leadership team and we’re confident she’ll play a significant and important role in developing and driving our brand strategy, communication and go to market propositions.



About Ventrica



Ventrica is a leading European award-winning, outsourced customer management business that delivers omnichannel and multilingual customer service for blue-chip brands, listed at #63 on the 2018 Sunday Times Fast Track 100. Significant investment in people, automation and digital contact centre technologies allows Ventrica to provide enhanced customer experiences designed to keep their clients ahead of the technology curve and their competition.



The company is headquartered in Southend where it operates from spacious, hi-tech and modern offices, placing significant emphasis on the comfort and well-being of its staff. Ventrica shares the same passion about its customers’ business as it does for its own and continually strives for quality and consistency of service delivery.



Ventrica has significant experience of providing customer management and sales across an array of industries, including, Retail, FMCG, Insurance, Fintech, Healthcare, Transport, Real Estate, Leisure, Hospitality, Construction and Publishing. Ventrica is well-known for its eCommerce expertise, particularly within fashion retail.



Press Contact - Hollie Robertson - hollie.robertson@ventrica.co.uk

+44 (0) 1702 445860