Arm subsidiary SeeChange Technologies and Ocucon, a Newcastle-based technology company, have jointly released SpillDetect, the world’s first system for detecting clear and non-clear liquid spills. SpillDetect combines existing CCTV cameras with advanced computer vision algorithms to identify and report liquid spills as they appear, providing a vital early warning to facility staff, and consequently reducing accidents.



Accidents from slips and trips on the rise in retail stores



The Health & Safety Executive reports that 71% of all trips and slips are avoidable and account for 36% of all emergency department visits. Individual claims range from a few thousand to hundreds of thousands of pounds, leading to claims management specialists actively targeting businesses. Reputational damage for supermarkets in particular can be significant, with consequences reaching far beyond the initial financial liability. Slip prevention in retail stores is the initial product focus.



Ground-breaking UK Technology



The technology behind SpillDetect derives from over 8,000 spill images taken from supermarket floors. SeeChange engineers have used 8,000 spill images from supermarket floors to train a machine learning model capable of reliably detecting liquid spills, even those that can be hard to see with the naked eye. Using existing CCTV cameras as source, spill detections are relayed into Ocucon’s management console. This results in real-time alerts sent to in-store staff, along with analytics for clean-up times.



SeeChange & Ocucon Partnership



SpillDetect is the first product to come from the partnership between SeeChange and Ocucon announced in January 2021, with other similar AI-based systems planned that will help prevent losses from accidents, false claims and theft.



Jason Souloglou, CEO of SeeChange, said: “We chose to partner with Ocucon because of the success of its Occupi system, which demonstrates their ability to develop and deploy solutions at scale, and together with our AI recognition technology, this promises to be a compelling proposition.”



Gary Trotter, chief executive of Ocucon, said: “SeeChange has complimentary technologies to ours, and this partnership continues to push forward with our aim to help companies mitigate risk and reduce loss. We see a lot of potential to develop innovative systems that can massively reduce risks in shops, workplaces and anywhere monitored by CCTV.”



For more information about SpillDetect go to - https://seechange.ai/retail-stores/spill-detection/







About SeeChange:



A wholly-owned subsidiary of Arm, SeeChange builds SeeWare, a software solution that enables machines to recognise real-world scenarios in real-time, to make the world better for everyone.

For more information go to https://seechange.ai/

For PR enquiries - tim@seechange.ai



About Ocucon:



Founded in 2016 in Newcastle, Ocucon develops and sells innovative technologies that reduce the risks organisations face due to people being on their premises. Its main products are:



• Cloud, which allows the safe storage of HD CCTV footage;

• Pixelate, which allows organisations using CCTV to effectively comply with the enhanced data protection legislation that exists around the world; and

• OCCUPi, which provides a low cost, innovative solution for occupancy control issues created by the Covid-19 pandemic.



For more information go to https://ocucon.com/