Today marks the fifth anniversary of the Brexit referendum where the British people voted to leave the European Union. With this in mind, KIS Finance conducted a survey which asked 2,000 people whether they would change their vote if they had a second opportunity.





The survey revealed that 25% of those who voted in the referendum would now change their vote.



This is made up of:



•11.4% of those who voted Leave would now vote Remain

•13.6% of those who voted Remain would now vote Leave





However, perhaps even more notably, out of those who didn’t vote in the referendum:



•16.7% wish they had voted Leave

•39% wish they had voted Remain.





It is estimated that Brexit cost the UK economy £400m - £800m per week by the end of 2019. The survey respondents were given this information so it could be taken into consideration when making their decision.



This is a staggering cost after the Leave party won partially on the promise of saving the £350m per week sent to the EU and using that to fund the NHS instead.



This data has clearly had a significant impact on how people feel towards leaving the EU.



Based on these survey results, the outcome of the 2016 referendum could have been very different.







-All figures, unless otherwise stated are from a survey conducted with The Leadership Factor. The total sample size was 2,000. Fieldwork was undertaken between 14th June 2021 and 20th June 2021. The survey was carried out online.



-Further data breakdowns (by gender, region, and city) are available on request.





