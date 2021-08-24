Harvey Maria is delighted to announce that their Northmore and Hurst Herringbone LVT collections have been announced as Winners in the Smooths and Smooths, Design categories of the National Flooring Innovation Awards 2021. The Northmore Collection is inspired by Victorian encaustic floor tiles and comes in six heritage colourways. Hurst Herringbone is a new authentic wood effect collection of petite planks - featuring ultra-realistic wood grain texture, they have been recognised for their low environmental impact including the Eurofins Indoor Air Quality Gold Standard.



The Awards recognise everything that is genuinely new, exciting and innovative in the UK flooring industry, especially in what has been a challenging and complex year. Since its launch, the awards scheme has gained immediate respect as a badge of honour to be associated with distinctive products, services and technologies. An independent panel of judges made up of independent flooring industry leaders and commentators select the best in class after detailed research of submitted entries.



Mark Findlay, Harvey Maria’s Founder comments - "We are delighted to have won, not one but two awards this year! The team at Harvey Maria are extremely passionate about creating innovative patterned flooring, and the hugely successful Northmore collection was designed in-house by Design Director, Andrew Smith. Hurst Herringbone sits within our MSeries collection of authentic woods, which are recognised for their low environmental impact in all aspects. Choosing more sustainable products has become increasingly important for us all, and so this is something of which we are extremely proud.”



Harvey Maria has been creating unique luxury vinyl tiles for over 25 years. All designs are incredibly durable and easy to maintain, providing a waterproof and slip resistant finish. All floors work beautifully in busy homes & demanding commercial spaces alike. To order samples & for more details please visit harveymaria.com



