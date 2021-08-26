Aqueous Digital’s ‘Baby Steps to Giant Leaps in SEO’ campaign receives international acclaim at Global Digital Excellence Awards.



More parents are discovering how to put a stop to their baby’s sleepless nights thanks to a transformational marketing campaign.



ScratchSleeves, which makes silk mitts and clothing to prevent children from damaging itchy skin with their fingernails, are sharing their story with record numbers of people online thanks to close collaboration with Aqueous Digital.



The Cheshire-based marketing agency’s contribution has received international recognition in the form of a Global Digital Excellence Award.



“They did a great job of showing results across a number of key metrics and what they achieved with a small budget was impressive,” said judge Bethan Rainford after announcing Aqueous as victors in the Best Global Low Budget Campaign category.



It marks the latest success in a partnership that started close to a decade ago when ScratchSleeves asked Aqueous for help driving organic sales through its e-commerce website.



Rather than attempt to compete head-on with household names like Asda, John Lewis, or Mothercare, Aqueous focused instead on the range’s health benefits to establish ScratchSleeves as a leading expert in its field.



This was achieved through publishing informative content that provides answers to the questions parents are asking about their child’s skin conditions.



“We want to share the knowledge we have acquired about the practicalities of living with baby eczema,” said Dr Jae Rance, who founded the company after creating the first pair of mitts for her son from a discarded T-shirt and silk left over from making her wedding dress.



“The campaign continues to attract new traffic to our website, which is converting to direct sales.



“The peace of mind we have from knowing Aqueous is looking after everything SEO means we can channel our energy into building the business in other ways.”



The Global Digital Excellence Awards, hosted online by former BBC presenter Andy Crane, lauded the achievements over the past year of the finest marketing companies and brands from across the world.



Following a victory last month in the Small Integrated Global Search Agency category at the Global Search Awards, Aqueous is proud to be among them.



“It’s a boost for our team to know that the approach we champion every day is one that delivers outstanding results for our customers,” said managing director Jonathan Guy.



“The acknowledgement for our work with ScratchSleeves, one of our longest standing relationships and one that continues to flourish, is particularly special because it embodies perfectly the values of trust, loyalty and collaboration that run through everything that we do.”



Watch Andy Crane announce the winners:

https://aqueous-digital.co.uk/articles/video-aqueous-digital...



Visit ScratchSleeves’ website: https://www.scratchsleeves.co.uk/



Visit Aqueous Digital’s website:

https://aqueous-digital.co.uk/



