Ventrica is first British-based BPO to open in Jamaica



Ventrica the fast-growth multilingual customer service specialist is expanding into Jamaica with the launch of its new operation in Montego Bay. The new site opened this week is designed to support Ventrica clients in the US, UK and European markets requiring lower cost but high-quality English language customer service support.



Ventrica is one of Europe’s leading customer service outsourcing partners and plans to create in the region of 300 new jobs in the Montego Bay area in 2021/2022



Dino Forte, CEO & Founder, Ventrica commented: “We chose Jamaica because of its strong synergy with British and Western culture, the ease of doing business, it’s highly educated and English-speaking workforce, competitive costs and quality infrastructure. It is also a highly experienced BPO destination already servicing global brands. Montego Bay has a solid reputation as a hub for BPO operations in Jamaica due to the availability of good contact centre space, great staff, a solid and stable communications and technology infrastructure and let’s not forget, great beaches. All these things combined convinced us to expand into Jamaica.



We are grateful for the strong support we have received from the Jamaican Government - JAMPRO, The Department of International Trade and the British High Commission.”



Acting British High Commissioner to Jamaica, Daniel Shepherd commented: “UK investment in Jamaica continues to diversify as Ventrica becomes the first British-based BPO to set up shop in Jamaica, providing hundreds of needed jobs in a time of uncertainty. It is a positive signal to prospective investors looking at this market. Our trade team in Kingston played its part and is here to provide valuable expertise and help to forge linkages that will add value to both our economies.”



Norman Naar, Vice-President from JAMPRO added: “We are pleased with Ventrica’s announcement to launch in Jamaica. Having supported their decision-making process, over the past five months, we are confident their presence in Jamaica will be a success.



In addition to a commitment to global expansion, Ventrica is investing heavily in the very latest digital communication technologies and is currently working on a new multilingual hub in Europe to further expand and continue to grow language capability.



About Ventrica



Ventrica is a leading European award-winning, outsourced customer management business that delivers omnichannel and multilingual customer service for blue-chip brands, listed at #63 on the 2018 Sunday Times Fast Track 100. Significant investment in people, automation and digital contact centre technologies allows Ventrica to enhance customer experiences designed to keep their clients ahead of the technology curve and their competition.



Employing 1600 staff the company is headquartered in Southend, where it operates from spacious, hi-tech and modern offices, placing significant emphasis on its staff’s comfort and well-being. Ventrica shares the same passion for its customers’ business as it does for its own and continually strives for quality and service delivery consistency.



Ventrica’s technology framework allows customers to interact from text messages to emails, phone calls to video, intelligent chatbots and back – all within a single platform.



Ventrica has significant experience in providing customer management and sales across an array of industries, including, Retail, FMCG, Insurance, Fintech, Healthcare, Transport, Real Estate, Leisure, Hospitality, Construction and Publishing. Ventrica is well-known for its eCommerce expertise particularly within fashion retail.



