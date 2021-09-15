In their latest playbook, iD demonstrates how brands can create memorable experiences, brand engagement and advocacy during the most potentially lucrative part of the year. With clear examples and step-by-step guides, the UK’s leading experts in brand experience and retail theatre, show businesses how easily pop-ups can be done.



As brands start to come back to life many are already looking ahead to what the winter season holds. With so many key dates in the calendar – from Black Friday to the lucrative Christmas period – now is the opportune time to engage customers with a never-before-seen experience; something that’s worth leaving the house for.



But the question for many brands is this: how can you create an experience that stands out from the crowd? According to iD’s new brand experience playbook, the answer is pop-ups.



As a leading experiential marketing agency, iD focuses on helping brands with everything they need to successfully activate memorable experiences that wow audiences. And their new playbook – ‘Pop-Up Power’ – acts as a framework for businesses hoping to create something special and connect with their customers, particularly in the Golden Quarter of 2021.



In their new playbook, iD shows brands how to harness the benefits that a pop-up strategy can yield. They identify product demonstrations, location and overall experience as the fulcrums that define whether a pop-up strategy is engaging, and most importantly, memorable for the audience.



The playbook sets out how demonstrations can work to reinforce consumer confidence in key sectors, strengthening brand loyalty and in many cases, boost ROI. Similarly, how regional or location specific pop-ups can be a great way to get your brand in front of people where they least expect it – driving devotion and interest.



But above all else, iD highlights the importance of the experience. Rather than a physical store being a place to carry out transactions, they are an opportunity for brands to truly connect with their customers in a more personal way. By embracing the theatre of a truly experiential pop-up, brands can offer something unique and memorable in a way that a standard store never could. And during the most wonderful time of the year, this is the advantage pop-ups have over everything else.



Omnichannel pop-up strategies



To ensure that businesses make the most of this period, iD also explores how brands should embrace omnichannel strategies to run alongside their pop-ups. Whilst consumers are demanding the digital one-stop-shop format, they also want a space to see, touch and test the product before making a purchase. That’s where the pop-up comes in.



By implementing a digitally-optimised pop-up strategy, iD explains that businesses can meet their audience at every stage of the journey and ensure they buy with them. An omnichannel pop-up approach gives brands the means to track and measure every customer interaction, and continue the experience even once the customer has left the store.



iD’s new playbook will prove to be an invaluable tool for the retail industry as it continues to recover from the pandemic. A sentiment that is reaffirmed by Zaine Venter, Managing Director of iD, Brand Experience:



“Pop-ups afford brands flexibility which they so desperately need at the moment. If the global pandemic has taught us anything, it is that the retail landscape is quick to change and customers' demands are moving just as fast. Pop-ups enable brands to create jaw-dropping experiences that not only test the waters of product demonstration, or new product releases, yet also enable to re-engage consumers or test retail modes without making huge financial commitments, whilst also building upon tremendous amounts of brand love and loyalty. In a moment in time when many consumers will be looking for the x factor in stores, a pop-up experience can deliver it.”



Download the iD Pop-Up Playbook: https://www.idagency.com/pop-up.html



About iD



iD is an independent experiential marketing agency. They’ve been trailblazing the brand experience and retail sector since 1993. iD believe in the creative power of brands and the positive impact they can have on people’s lives. iD’s team of highly experienced pop-up experts tailor bespoke pop-up packages, supporting clients from conception and design through to fit, launch, activation and beyond.



Media information

Dan Beal

Email|dan@betteragency.co.uk

Office number|01245 790 760

www.betteragency.co.uk