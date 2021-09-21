Sophie James Decor is an exquisite new consumer paint brand launched in the UK from an existing family run commercial paint business, Lexpol (U.K) Limited.



Paint specialist and dad of 7, Tony Cheeld, has been producing paint for 30+ years and now his wife Sara Cheeld and children have taken the opportunity to build a legacy for their father by creating multi-use paint company Sophie James Decor.



Inspired by the rise in home decor and the dependency on each other throughout the Coronavirus pandemic, the siblings collaboratively came together with leadership from Lizzie, Sophie and Will Cheeld to develop the business.



Undergoing new business and brand development, the family unit incorporated two of the children’s names into the identity to create Sophie James Decor.



The range consists of 40+ unique colours, based on commercially proven formulations, which have been produced to motivate others with their unique names and colour stories inspired by family memories.



The product line launched at the start of September and is now available for purchase through sophiejamesdecor.co.uk.



“It was important to us to build a brand with heritage that would be sustainable for future generations.” – Lizzie Cheeld



The paints are mixed to order in a factory in Dedham. Each self-priming colour can be used on an array of materials from wood to walls suiting both interior designers and upcycle enthusiasts to create beautiful homes and spaces.



Features include:



- Quality & durability – Sophie James Decor paint formulation gives unparalleled quality and exceptional durability proven by over 30 years commercial use so you can trust that it is long lasting.



- Multiuse – From upcycling furniture to painting outdoor walls, Sophie James Decor paints everything and one pot could be used for craft, doors, wood trim and more.



- Suitable for all surfaces – Sophie James Decor paint is suitable for a variety of surfaces including wood, metal, glass and concrete.



- Internal or external use – All Sophie James Decor paints can be used both in and outdoors.



- No primer or surface wax required – Our unique formula makes the paint self-priming with inbuilt wax properties.



- Excellent coverage – A single 1L tin can offer up to 14 m²/l maximum coverage per coat.



- Rapid dry – Sophie James Decor paint allows you to paint 2 coats in 2 hours with our quick drying formula.



- Slow touch dry – This feature ensures minimal brush stroke effects when paint is applied.



- Eco-friendly – Sophie James Decor paint has a low VOC. The packaging is entirely eco-friendly using recyclable tins and cardboard packaging with biodegradable loose fill made from GM-free starch which dissolves in water.



- Responsibly sourced – Sustainability is important to Sophie James Decor and the finest ingredients are responsibly sourced for every Sophie James Decor product. As far as possible Sophie James source materials within the UK





About Sophie James Decor



Established in 2021, Sophie James Decor is a small family run paint business built on values and colour stories. All Sophie James Decor paint is created, mixed and packaged from a workshop in Dedham, England and available to purchase online at sophiejamesdecor.co.uk with shipping to mainland UK. Follow @sophiejamesdecor on Instagram and Facebook.