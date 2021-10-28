Hermes, the UK’s largest dedicated parcel delivery company, has announced an ambitious ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) programme designed to reduce its impact on the planet, promote equality and fairness and increase transparency about its operations.



Nancy Hobhouse, who recently joined Hermes as Head of ESG from John Lewis where she was Senior Sustainability Manager, will steer the strategy, building on Hermes’ current position as the home delivery company with the lowest carbon footprint in the market across every part of its operations*. Hermes has also now signed the Climate Pledge, which is a commitment by over 100 organisations to become net zero by 2040.



Hermes has completed its Scope 1, 2 and 3 carbon assessment and has just expanded its fleet of low carbon Bio-CNG trucks to 160, the largest of its kind in the UK. 30% of Hermes’ van fleet serving its Parcel Shops and Lockers is now electric (EVs), making its Out-of-home collection and drop-off offering one of the most sustainable in the market.



In addition, all its operations use 100% certified renewable electricity and will be the first dedicated parcel company to trial an electric HGV. Future targets include becoming net zero by 2035 for direct and indirect emissions.



Nancy said: “We will continue to reduce carbon emissions across our operations by focusing on our vehicles, infrastructure, and innovative products and services. We are firmly on the road to net zero and proud we are the lowest carbon per parcel of any dedicated parcel company. However, we know that there’s more to do, and we will continue to innovate and drive this agenda forward.”



Building on the company’s commitment to promoting equality and fairness will underpin the company’s Social element of its ethics and sustainability vision. This includes updating its industry leading Code of Conduct and introducing Ethnicity Pay Gap Reporting in addition to its Gender Pay Gap reporting. Hermes will also double its charitable giving investment.



Transparency is central to any ESG programme and Hermes will sign up to the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) by 2022. In addition, all senior leadership will have ESG in their objectives from 2022 and all employees and contractors will receive mandatory ESG training.



Fash Sawyerr, Chief Transformation Officer at Hermes, added: “As a responsible carrier, we recognise our impact on the environment and we are pushing sustainability and ethics to the forefront of our operating model. We are committed to delivering a better future for the planet including our people, our customers and retail partners, and wider communities.”



ENDS





Notes to editors



*Research carried out Oct 2021, data covers first, middle and final mile CO2e emissions.



For more details about ESG at Hermes, please visit: https://www.myhermes.co.uk/environment-social-and-governance





Hermes is the UK’s largest dedicated parcel delivery company, successfully delivering over 650 million parcels a year on behalf of independent sellers, marketplaces and many of Europe’s leading retailers. The company, backed by private equity firm, Advent, has experienced sustainable double-digit growth for the past 10 years, consistently reinvesting profit into its proposition, infrastructure and people, including developing an award-winning app and building a nationwide estate of 10,000 ParcelShops and InPost lockers.



For more information or interviews please contact lizzie@westonpartnership.co.uk

07881 923 530