Industry veteran of Oracle, HP.com, IBM and DXC brings high-growth vision and blue-chip experience to EIS a year after it launched in Europe.



London and San Francisco - 17 Nov., EIS, a core and digital platform provider for insurers, today announced a senior hire, with the appointment of Rupert Jarron to the role of Managing Director, Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Jarron joins from digital transformation giant, DXC and brings a blue-chip history of success from the tech hall of fame, including IBM, HP and Oracle.



EIS entered the UK market just a year ago and has already made significant headway. The company has helped established players in the insurance sector to modernise their core systems and digitise back-end and customer-facing processes, effectively replatforming to serve today’s demanding digital customers. Jarron’s role will be to build and lead the EIS team as it rapidly expands across Europe, adding customers to its growing global roster.



Commenting on his appointment, the new MD is very clear on his roles. “I am energised about the opportunity for EIS in the EMEA market. The timing and product offerings are spot on and the ability to hand-pick an elite team was ideal. Our aim is to shake up a market which until now has been if not unaware, then reticent to adopt the latest digital innovation. My goal is to put EIS in front of every possible potential customer and accelerate the transformation of the crucial insurance sector.”



“I have observed much of the market hanging fire on a full-throated commitment to digital transformation because solutions have been lacking,” added Rupert. “What brought me to EIS is how their solution - with its digital-first, coretech capabilities for customer-centered product and service innovation - is what the industry has longed for but was unable to find, until now.”



Jarron clearly outlines his three shorter-term priorities as aggressively closing deals in the current pipeline, opening up new markets for EIS and scaling up operations to match the market desire he has picked up from initial conversations with his extensive network of insurance sector contacts. Longer term, he has his eyes set on replacing legacy competitors in major insurance players across each region and with an EIS partner strategy that is going from strength to strength.



In December, Jarron will open up the new EIS European headquarters office, in the London insurance district, welcoming current customers, prospects and partners, including the Big Four with a special event. For your invitation please RSVP to eis@positivemarketing.com



About EIS

EIS is an insurance software company that enables leading insurers to innovate and operate like a tech company: fast, simple, agile. Founded in 2008, EIS provides a platform for high-velocity insurance. This open, flexible platform of core systems and digital solutions liberates insurers to accelerate and scale innovation, launch products faster, deliver new revenue channels, and create insurance experiences the world will love. And with thousands of open APIs, the platform gives insurers the freedom to connect to a vast ecosystem of insurtech and emerging technologies. Headquartered in San Francisco, EIS powers premium growth for insurers in all lines of business worldwide. For more information, visit EISGroup.com or follow @EISGroupLtd on Twitter and LinkedIn.