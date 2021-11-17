Connected Safety Net Limited, a supplier of next-generation workplace safety software, has announced the appointment of Simon Nestel as its Chief Executive Officer. Simon has over 25 years of marketing, sales, and international expansion expertise and will support the London based software developer with its strategy, investment, and growth plans. He brings to Connected Safety Net extensive commercial experience developing companies from start-up to profitability and a wide array of established relationships.



Connected Safety Net produces powerful software to make the world a safer place. Rapid advances in analytics, artificial intelligence, blockchain, machine learning, and visualisation technologies are driving sweeping changes in workplace safety software.



Connected Safety Net creates innovative software aimed at those responsible for the safety of customers, employees, contracts, and suppliers in all locations people live, work, and play.



Paul Richardson commented on his appointment. As the founder, I am delighted Simon will be joining the business; he will form a vital addition to our management team responsible for pushing our business ahead.”



Simon commented on his appointment: “We frequently hear stories that illustrate the challenges that government departments, agencies, public bodies, large and mid-sized company’s face keeping people safe. Software developed by Connected Safety Net helps organisations ensure their workplaces meet health and safety requirements. I am looking forward to the challenge of helping organisations around the globe exploit the latest technologies that capture speech to text, photographs, and videos to record and manage incidents in real-time.



