Luxury watch maker Rolex has been voted the UK’s number one consumer Superbrand for the second year running.

Lego, a previous winner, moves back up the table to second after a fall to fifth place last year, while payment card company Visa comes in at third.

Dyson sees a return to the leading pack after a two-year absence soaring to fourth place while toilet roll producer Andrex reaches number five. Apple is in sixth place, halting a decline in the public’s esteem towards multinational tech giants that had previously threatened its standing.

Mercedes Benz is the top named carmaker at number seven overall, and British Airways is bouncing back after a few years out of favour as the highest-rated airline at number eight. Coca Cola and Samsung make up the remaining places in the top ten.

The annually produced list of the top Superbrands reveals that despite the Covid pandemic, consumers opted for consistency and familiarity by retaining a preference for well-known luxury and household brands.

When it comes to general trends, the effects of lockdown and staying at home are clear. Netflix, Amazon, PayPal and Just Eat are seen as the brands that have risen most in relevance to the way people are now living as we increasingly sign up to TV subscription services, shop online and order more home meal deliveries.

The biggest mover among consumer brands was indulgent chocolate maker Lindt which made the top 20 for the first time. Among business brands Pfizer and AstraZeneca soared 46 and 100 places respectively reflecting the impact of the pandemic on reputations. Aldi was seen as the most relevant supermarket. Among business professionals the top name brand was Google, with tech companies occupying the first four places.

This year 3,219 brands were assessed across 152 categories for quality, reliability and distinction, the three factors inherent in a Superbrand, with an initial vote by 2,500 consumers and 2,500 business professionals independently conducted by TCBA and Dynata, along with scoring by a panel of independent brand professionals and marketing experts.

Damon Segal, CEO of Superbrands UK, commented: “While this year has continued to see monumental changes in the way the British public live and shop, we still rely on the comfort provided by major brands.

A huge congratulations to Rolex which, continues to display a consistency for quality and luxury. It has missed out on being in the top ten list only once in the past ten years. Lego, a favourite toy and educator amongst families, is another star performer and it has featured in the top five for the past six years. Andrex is another brand that has become loved for its necessity and its famous advertising.

“The Superbrands list does reveal some significant changes in perception especially in the way we regard tech companies which are now seen as helping in everyday life.”

A significant change has come in how we regard High Street retailers, and while John Lewis and M&S are still regarded as Superbrands, they no longer feature as favourites. John Lewis was last in the top ten in 2017 and M&S 2018. The decline in Debenhams, which shut its doors in May is charted as it is seen as the least relevant of 1,630 brands looked at and ranked lower than Brylcream and Pontins. The BBC is another which has seen a significant decline in public regard and has failed to feature in the main list since 2015.

The UK Superbrands annual survey has provided a barometer into how brands are viewed since 1995 by tracking their history, development and achievements.

Superbrands pays tribute to exceptional brands throughout the world and provide a barometer to how brands are regarded. The UK programme is run under licence by the Academy of Chief Marketers. Unlike many industry awards, brands do not pay or apply to be considered.

Top 10 Ranking Consumer Superbrands® :

1. Rolex

2. LEGO

3. Visa

4. Dyson

5. Andrex

6. Apple

7. Mercedes Benz

8. British Airways

9. Coca-Cola

10. Samsung



Top 10 Ranking Business Superbrands® :

1. Google

2. Microsoft

3. PayPal

4. Apple

5. Pfizer

6. British Airways

7. Visa

8. AstraZeneca

9. Samsung

10. Shell









