Iconic greetings card company Hallmark has launched an innovative range of personalised video cards, allowing customers to create memories that last a lifetime. As part of its ambition to create ‘cards for keeps’, Hallmark’s new video greetings cards allow you to send a heartfelt message via video and send directly to the recipient wherever they are in the world. Simply scan the QR code inside the card and add your video message. You can even share with friends and family to add their messages too.



As well as offering an exciting new way to keep people connected – something that has become more important than ever in the current climate – Hallmark’s range offers a new way to send greetings cards, positioning them as the next generation of greetings cards that will be treasured for years to come.



How Hallmark’s Video Greetings Cards work:



Choosing a special card ideal for the recipient, the sender scans the QR code inside the card, with their smartphone.

You can then record a special video message for the recipient. There is also the option to invite others to join in and add their own messages by sharing the URL.

Once the card is sent, the recipient scans the QR code to reveal the special video messages. The video can then be downloaded and treasured forever.

Rachel Goodman, Creative, Product & Marketing Director at Hallmark UK&I, said: “We’re so excited to introduce this new way of connecting people – no matter where they are in the world – and encouraging them to share special moments through personalised videos.



“No matter what the occasion, whether it’s a birthday, new baby announcement or even just because, customers can now co-create the perfect card to connect with their loved ones through an immersive, digital and tangible way. This truly is a card for keeps that can be replayed again and again.”



The Hallmark Video Greetings Cards are available online at www.hallmarkcollections.co.uk or in Morrisons.





