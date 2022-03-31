Goodbody (including brands Goodbody Wellness and Goodbody Botanicals) has been granted approval by the FSA to continue selling its CBD products in the UK. The FSA has been assessing the safety and quality of CBD products in line with the UK’s Novel Food requirements. The list published today reveals which CBD products will be permitted to remain on the UK market. Those not included in the list will have to be taken off sale.



Today’s ruling means that Goodbody’s robust plans have achieved the necessary risk requirements and the evidence submitted to the FSA so far is considered suitable for validation. Goodbody has always been committed to offering the highest quality CBD goods at the best value - from the quality of ingredients, to rigorous testing and a first-class commitment to customer service.



George Thomas, Managing Director of Goodbody Wellness said, “We are delighted with the outcome of the FSA list announced today. The Novel Foods Approval is a rubber stamp in our drive to produce consistent quality CBD products. Goodbody has been promoting the need for compliance within the industry for a number of years to ensure customers can enjoy a product that is THC, toxin and pesticide compliant and of a consistent quality every time it’s purchased. Goodbody has control over the whole manufacturing process – from selection, extraction and testing, through to bottling and therefore we have always been able to guarantee our products comply with the necessary regulations”.



There will be several brands that have not reached the quality expected for a customer, and have failed the FSA submission process today. Consumers will be able to visit https://ukcbdlist.com/, a site run by the Association for the Cannabinoid Industry (ACI), to see if a brand is compliant.



According to the ACI, the UK market for consumer CBD products was worth £690 million by 2021. This figure was more than double the estimate for 2019 when the market was valued at £314 million. The UK is the world’s second-largest consumer CBD market – behind only the US.



