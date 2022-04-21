Digital marketing agency, Aqueous Digital is celebrating reaching the finals of the prestigious European Search Awards 2022 with their customer, myBMI.



The family-run Cheshire based search engine optimisation specialists are rapidly becoming one of the UK’s leading marketing agencies to watch, having taken the crown for best small integrated search agency at last year’s event. This year, they are once again in the finals, but this time in the healthcare category for their search engine optimisation work with online health brand, myBMI.



myBMI is a UK based specialist online weight management clinic run by medical experts. They provide access to some of the best licensed and approved weight loss treatments in the world.



Both companies have been shortlisted for their collaboration and for achievements in raising awareness of the myBMI brand, dominating the online space for weight loss programmes for obese patients.



Obesity is a significant health risk and is associated with increased risk of diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and cancer.



Over half of adults in Europe are now overweight and weight problems and obesity are increasing at a rapid rate in most European countries, including the UK. A recent study showed that 64% of adults in England were overweight, with 28% being obese. In the UK alone, the NHS spend £6.1billion a year on obesity-related illness and this is set to rise to £9.7billion by 2050.



Aqueous Digital first started working on the myBMI brand back in June 2021 have also successfully supported My Health Online’s parent brand, Chemist4U.



All marketing activity was delivered in anticipation of the roll-out of a new revolutionary weight management drug called Wegovy.



Wegovy is a prescription drug that has FDA-approval in the US for weight management. The treatment is expected to be approved in the UK by the National Care and Health Institute (NICE) in May 2022.



Wegovy is a ground-breaking medicine that was first developed to treat type 2 diabetes. This drug helps reduce blood glucose levels. However, during clinical trials patients also experienced a significant reduction in appetite and weight loss. Further trials showed it to be a highly effective treatment for obesity.



The drug is generally administered as an injection and is scientifically proven to aid weigh loss for adults with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher which is classed as obese. It is also effective for a BMI of 27 or higher (overweight) where these is also a related health condition, such as high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, or high cholesterol. The drug is especially effective when used in combination with exercise and a low-calorie diet.



Aqueous Digital’s Managing Director, Jonathan Guy said: “To have reached the finals of such a prestigious international award and be recognised by the marketing industry is a fantastic endorsement for the team. It’s also reassurance for our customers to know that the approach we champion every day is one that delivers outstanding results.”



“As an ethical and socially conscious agency, we are pleased to be supporting myBMI in helping to tackle a rapidly developing global health issue, as well as making great progress in supporting patients with both diabetes and life-limiting weight problems.”



Will Hayes, Head of Digital Marketing & Ecommerce at myBMI and Chemist4U said: “The standard of work Aqueous Digital have delivered to support myBMI’s digital marketing strategy has been impressive. The advice they provided combined with the collaborative work on our content strategy, really made a dramatic difference to the profile of the website and significantly increased the number of patients signing up to our weight loss programmes.”



The European Search Awards reward and celebrate the very best companies working in digital marketing and SEO across all 44 European nations. Each year the awards attract hundreds of entries and judges, made up of industry leaders and experts, apply a rigorous 2-stage process to choose the top companies and professionals that demonstrate effectiveness and drive innovation.



The winners of the European Search Awards 2022 will be announced at a glamourous ceremony in Barcelona, Spain on 26 May 2022. Hosting the awards ceremony will be Spanish singer, actor and TV personality, Ricky Merino.







About Aqueous Digital



Aqueous Digital is a family-run digital marketing agency based in Sutton Weaver, Cheshire, UK. They specialise in organic and paid internet search, website content strategy and reputation management for high and ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

To find out more information about Aqueous visit: www.aqueous-digital.co.uk



About myBMI



myBMI is a UK based specialist online weight management clinic run by medical experts. Their weight management service is underpinned by four core values:



• Support and Education

• Medical Therapy and Treatment

• Diet

• Exercise



These values shape everything they do and ensure that patients that are on a weight loss journey have access to the most innovative medical treatments supplemented with diet, exercise, specialist advice, a reassuring support network and education.



mBMI is managed by Innox Trading who also manage the Chemist4U online pharmacy brand.

To find out more about MyBMI visit: https://my-bmi.co.uk/



Find out more about the European Search Awards 2022 and view the shortlist: https://europeansearchawards.com/





