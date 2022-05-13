London, UK 13th May 2022 – IMO have officially announced the launch of their new IMO Q2 Pro with EE following the huge success of the IMO Q2 Plus. This great value smartphone offers 4G speed and boasts a wide range of features and unrivalled value for money.



Downloading your favourite apps & games has never been easier thanks to the IMO Q2 Pro 4G Connectivity. Update your social media in an instant with selfies and capture your experiences with the 5MP rear camera & 2MP front camera. Easy to set up IMO Face Unlock means just a quick glance at the screen unlocks the device for simplicity and speed. Offering 16GB memory you will have plenty of storage for downloads as well as those all-important videos & pictures taken to cherish those special moments.



With an 1800 mAh battery, IMO Q2 Pro gives you up to 15 days impressive standby time. You won’t have to worry about re-charging your phone every day. A great battery gives you peace of mind for those full days out on the go and long calls with loved ones.



Enjoy maximum performance and speed with Google’s Android 11 Go release. This sleek device has built in Wi-Fi, MP3, Bluetooth & FM Radio.



The IMO Q2 Pro provides fantastic value for money. Following the great success of the IMO Q2 Plus this is sure to be a popular device for parents & children alike. For those looking for great value affordable technology, this is the device for you.



Chris Edwards, the Chief Marketing Officer at IMO commented: “Our IMO Q2 Plus device has been a great success since its release in 2019. We ensure that we stay at the forefront of the industry and deliver on customer expectations, which is why we have modified, updated & upgraded this firm favourite to deliver an even better product at an affordable price. We are launching the IMO Q2 Pro with EE initially and I am sure we will be welcoming other stockists onboard in the coming months due to the popular demand. “



For more information on the IMO Q2 Pro, please visit: https://www.imomobile.co.uk/product/imo-q2-pro/







Product Specifications



IMO Q2 Pro



Connectivity: 4G



Display: 4” WVGA



Camera: 5MP rear camera + 2MP front camera



Security: IMO Face Unlock



Chipset: SC9832E



Memory: 1GB RAM + 16GB ROM, Micro SD card slot, expandable to 32GB



Battery: 1800mAh



Dimensions: 123*63*9.7mm



Weight: 112g



Other Features: Wi-Fi, MP3, Bluetooth, FM Radio





About IMO:



We are a UK-based company that develops and markets a wide range of ‘Connected Everywhere’ products that are available to many countries across Europe. Our business has evolved from designing and manufacturing devices for many major global customers, to building and marketing a range of products under our own IMO brand. Our products span many categories from mobile handsets and wireless routers to fixed routers & multiservice access gateway. While positioning ourselves as an agile innovative challenger brand in the market we pride ourselves on the efforts and resource we invest in quality of delivery, from our manufacturing source to the end consumer. Our leadership team is made up of a group of experienced and successful industry professionals, with a strong business credibility, who have built an organisation that delivers reliability to all our customers & partners.



Review Opportunities Available



For more information about IMO, please visit: www.imomobile.co.uk.



Media enquiries for IMO contact: rachel@quirkyfrog.co.uk

07771317814