London, UK, 17th May 2022 – The Mothership, one of the UK’s fastest growing eCommerce rollups, has today announced its acquisition of NothingFishy, the highly successful direct-to-consumer brand behind the sustainable, natural alternative to fish-based Omega 3 products.



The purchase, for an undisclosed seven-figure sum, follows rapid growth for NothingFishy. Since it was founded in 2017 by entrepreneur Caine Woodward the brand has served over fifty thousand customers. The acquisition of NothingFishy demonstrates The Mothership’s commitment to building lovable and more sustainable brands. Lovable brands are those where customers have a deeper emotional connection with better loyalty and increased repeat purchases



NothingFishy bypasses fish and sources Omega 3 directly from algae allowing vegan or eco-conscious consumers to benefit from the purest form of Omega 3 without harming any fish or oceanic ecosystems. The supplements arrive in a recycled glass vial and 100% of the packaging is reusable, recyclable or compostable including the refill service which fits through the letterbox.



“NothingFishy is a perfect example of the kind, and size, of brand that we are looking to acquire,” said Ben Fletcher, CEO at The Mothership. “We like companies where we see the potential to build a new, powerful offering with a strong lifestyle component, and sustainable values that match the purchasing decisions of consumers. The brand has come a long way through word of mouth and social media marketing and we’re looking forward to adding our multi-channel marketing and product development expertise to accelerate its growth to the next level.”



NothingFishy represents the biggest acquisition for The Mothership to date and the first since the commerce roll-up announced a fund raise of $22 million from private investors last month. The Mothership brings a host of expertise in branding, marketing, logistics and data to strengthen the company and expand both the product lines and geographical reach.



Caine Woodward, founder of NothingFishy said: “We have enjoyed four years of fast growth and built a strong base of customers who are super passionate about our brand. Starting NothingFishy has been a fantastic personal journey for me but I’m ready to have the capable team at The Mothership now scale the business further. Their experience and marketing resources will push the brand to a new level and they have everything in place to meet the demand.”





