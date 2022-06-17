Edinburgh-based wine merchant, Independent Wine, now stocks more than 80 Decanter medal-winning Italian vintages. This is perhaps the largest collection in the UK, showing the online-only retailer's dedication to – and laser-focus on – fine Italian wines.



Last week, Decanter announced the winners of its prestigious World Wine Awards 2022. Of this year's winning vintages, 13 newcomers are stocked by Independent Wine. This raises the stockist's total number of Decanter medal-winning wines from 69 to 82.

The Decanter World Wine Awards is arguably the most influential competition in the industry. This year, a record-breaking 18,244 wines from 54 countries entered the competition. These were tasted by a panel of 250 international wine experts, who then handed out 8,074 Bronze, 5,900 Silver, 677 Gold, 164 Platinum and 50 'Best in Show' awards.



The newly awarded wines stocked by Independent Wine include Mirizzi "Ergo Sum" Castelli di Jesi Verdicchio Riserva Classico DOCG 2018. This premium wine was recently selected by John Clarke for The Independent as one of the best dry whites for summertime celebrations. Complex – with aromas of lily, yellow apple, almond and ginger – it proves that white wines can be just as bold as reds.



Another 2022 medal winner stocked by Independent Wine is Gagliole “Gallule” Chianti Classico Gran Selezione DOCG 2018. This organic wine previously racked up an impressive score of 92 during a Decanter tasting of Gran Selezione, a relatively new Chianti Classico designation introduced in 2014. Deep and intense, this wine is full-bodied with flavours of red plum, liquorice and chocolate.



One of the more intriguing wines selected for a medal this year was Squarcialupi "Cosimo Bojola" – an amphora-aged Chianti Classico DOCG. This experimental wine sits on its skins for 11 months in terracotta amphorae. The wine has a rich and pure Sangiovese aroma without the influence of oak. It has sharp flavours of fresh red berries and dried Tuscan herbs.

CEO Elvira Dmitrieva says: "We are extremely proud to offer what we believe to be the UK's largest range of Decanter medal-winning Italian wines. We personally We personally drive thousands of miles to far corners of Italy, and scour the country for the very best wines from small producers. It's exciting to see that the wines we love are also favoured by Decanter's experts. As far as we're concerned, it's the ultimate proof of quality."



