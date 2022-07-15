Bio-Synergy Certifies as a B Corporation



15th July 2022 UK’s leading sports nutrition brand Bio-Synergy has announced today its certification as a B Corporation (or B Corp), joining a growing group of companies reinventing business by pursuing purpose as well as profit. Bio-Synergy has been certified by B Lab, the not-for-profit behind the B Corp movement, as having met rigorous social and environmental standards which represent its commitment to goals outside of shareholder profit.



The B Corp certification addresses the entirety of a business’ operations and covers five key impact areas of Governance, Workers, Community, Environment and Customers. The certification process is rigorous, with applicants required to reach a benchmark score of over 80 while providing evidence of socially and environmentally responsible practices relating to energy supplies, waste and water use, worker compensation, diversity and corporate transparency. To complete the certification, the company will legally embed their commitment to purpose beyond profit in their company articles.



Bio-Synergy is now part of a community of 5,100 businesses globally who have certified as B Corps. The B Corp community in the UK, representing a broad cross section of industries and sizes, comprises over 800 companies and include well-known brands such as The Guardian, innocent, Patagonia, The Body Shop and organic food pioneers Abel & Cole.



Recent attention on the sports & lifestyle industry makes Bio-Synergy’s B Corp certification a notable step and signals a shift towards greater accountability and transparency in the sector.



Chris Turner, Executive Director of B Lab UK, says “We are delighted to welcome Bio-Synergy to the B Corp community. This is a movement of companies who are committed to changing how business operates and believe business really can be a force for good. We know that Bio-Synergy are going to be a fantastic addition to the community and will continue driving the conversation forward”.



“We are pleased to have B Corps of all shapes and sizes as part of our community – from startups to multinationals and across many different industries. Business is a powerful force and B Corps demonstrate that you can do good in any sector. Welcoming Bio-Synergy is an exciting moment because they have an opportunity to lead the way within the sports & health industry. We and the rest of the B Corp community are really pleased to support Bio-Synergy in paving the way for a new way of doing things”.



“Being able to welcome Bio-Synergy to the B Corp community is hugely exciting. Their commitment to doing business differently will be an inspiration to others and really help spread the idea that we can redefine success in business to be as much about people and planet as it is about profit”.



About B Lab UK:

B Lab UK is transforming the economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. A leader in economic systems change, our global network creates standards, policies, and tools for business, and we certify companies—known as B Corps—who are leading the way. To date, our global community includes 5,100 B Corps in 83 countries and 153 industries, and over 150,000 companies manage their impact with the B Impact Assessment and the SDG Action Manager.





http://bcorporation.uk/



About Bio-Synergy:



Since 1997 Bio-Synergy has been committed to developing innovative, high quality sports supplements that are produced in the UK to the highest standards to ensure that they are effective and taste great.



www.bio-synergy.uk







