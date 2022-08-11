Globeducate announces the acquisition of PASCAL Education (Cyprus) Ltd., the largest group of K12

English and Bilingual schools in Cyprus, with 3,000 students and 11 schools across three campuses.



This highly respected group of schools, which dominates private mainstream education in Cyprus, joins

Globeducate - one of the world´s leading K12 education groups with 55+ premium bilingual and

international schools, and online programmes, in ten countries.



PASCAL Education focuses on private mainstream education and prepares students for Cambridge

International Examinations and are Pearson Edexcel centres. The group comprises both day and

boarding schools and an accredited International Baccalaureate World School. PASCAL Schools are fully

recognised by the Cyprus Ministry of Education and Culture and the organisation has 350 members of

staff.



The schools include three English-medium kindergartens, three primary English-medium schools, three

secondary English-medium schools and two secondary Greek-medium bilingual schools located across

three campuses in the cities of Lefkosia, Lemesos and Larnaka.



Chief Executive Officer of Globeducate Luca Uva said: “We are very excited to be welcoming PASCAL

Education to Globeducate and to extending our global community to include a new part of the world for

us as a group. We now have schools in 10 countries and are looking forward to working with our new

colleagues in Cyprus.



“Our conversations with the management team of PASCAL Education quickly highlighted many shared

values and goals, and I believe this will be a dynamic and important step in the future growth of both

organisations. Schools in Globeducate specialise in a variety of highly respected international curricula

including the English National Curriculum and International Baccalaureate, as well as national curriculafor Canada, France, India, Italy, Malaysia, Portugal and Spain, and our students achieve high grades andgo on to higher education programmes at 25 of the world´s top 50 universities.”



Mr Pantelis Andreou, President of PASCAL Education (Cyprus) Ltd., said: “We strongly believe that this is

a very positive development that will guarantee the growth of our organisation in Cyprus, modernising

our structures and practices, bringing in new expertise and know-how, and upgrading our services.

“Being a member of Globeducate will bring many benefits to our schools – for our students and

teachers; notably the wide range of international student events organised by Globeducate, including

Model United Nations, Academic Olympics, International Music Festival, Olympic Games, Student

Leadership Conference, and a Visual Arts Festival.

“Our teachers will benefit from being able to join international learning communities focusing on

Outdoor Learning, Reading and STEAM education, and Sustainability, who meet regularly online and

sometimes in person. This gives the scope to share and learn from best practice within the group.”

The transaction was led by Globeducate’s lead legal advisors, Cyprus boutique commercial law firm

Pittas + Koullouros LLC, with specialist support from Pyrgou Vakis LLC.







About Globeducate

We prepare each student to be a global citizen who can shape the world.

Globeducate is one of the leading international K12 education groups in the world, a network of 55+

premium bilingual and international schools, as well as online programmes, educating 31,000 students

in ten countries.

Our schools specialise in a variety of recognised highly respected international curricula including the

English National Curriculum (EYFS to A Level), International Baccalaureate (PYP to IBDP), and the

national curricula of Canada, France, India, Italy, Malaysia, Portugal and Spain.

Our students achieve high grades and are accepted into higher education programmes at 25 of the

world’s top 50 universities.

Being a member of Globeducate brings many benefits for our schools, students and teachers. We are an

official partner of WWF (World Wildlife Fund), and work with Eco-Schools in each country, as well as

LEGO® Education and, in our ICS schools, Arts International.

Every year we host a wide range of global events, online or in person, such as the Globeducate Model

United Nations, Academic Olympics, Visual Arts Competition, International Music Festival, Olympic

Games and a Student Leadership Summit. For our Globeducate Agenda, students may participate in a

WWF global quiz, Outdoor Classroom Days, WWF Wear it Wild Days, and Globeducate Debates.

Our teachers ensure that our students develop skills and abilities beyond the purely academic. Our

students learn how to play their part in shaping the future; how to tackle the unprecedented social,

economic and environmental challenges that are reshaping our global communities. Our teachers,

counsellors and partners prepare this generation for jobs that have not yet been created, for

technologies that have not yet been invented, and to solve problems that have not yet been anticipated.

A crucial part of providing an excellent education, Globeducate teachers inspire our students to find

their voice in this world. They encourage them to understand world events and to think about their

values and what is important to them, and to challenge ignorance and intolerance wherever they find it.





ABOUT PASCAL Education (Cyprus) Ltd.



PASCAL Education was founded in 1978 by Mr Pantelis Andreou and in the years since has become the

largest chain of private, mainstream schools in Cyprus, with both English National Curriculum, IB, and

Greek-medium schools in the group.

With more than 3,000 students and 350 members of staff, the group comprises 11 schools across three

campuses located in Lefkosia, Lemesos and Larnaka.

The 11 schools are:

1. PASCAL Kindergarten Lefkosia

2. PASCAL Kindergarten Lemesos

3. PASCAL Kindergarten Larnaka

4. PASCAL Primary School Lefkosia

5. PASCAL Primary School Lemesos

6. PASCAL Primary School Larnaka

7. PASCAL English School Lefkosia

8. PASCAL English School Lemesos

9. PASCAL English School Larnaka

10. Ελληνική Σχολή ΠΑΣΚΑΛ Λευκωσία (PASCAL Greek School Lefkosia)

11. Ελληνική Σχολή ΠΑΣΚΑΛ Λεμεσός (PASCAL Greek School Lemesos)

PASCAL Schools are fully recognised by the Cyprus Ministry of Education and Culture, and are Cambridge

International Examinations and Pearson Edexcel centres. In 2022, PASCAL students achieved a 100%

pass rate on the IBDP with an average score of 34 points. In 2021, the IGCSE pass rate stood at 94% and

92% for A Levels. Every year more than 250 students graduate from PASCAL Schools and go on to study

at some of the highest-ranking universities in Europe, USA and Canada, including Russell Group

universities in the UK such as Cambridge University and Imperial College London, and in North America,

University of Toronto and Brown University.





