PASCAL Schools in Cyprus Join Leading K12 Education Group Globeducate
Globeducate announces the acquisition of PASCAL Education (Cyprus) Ltd., the largest group of K12
English and Bilingual schools in Cyprus, with 3,000 students and 11 schools across three campuses.
This highly respected group of schools, which dominates private mainstream education in Cyprus, joins
Globeducate - one of the world´s leading K12 education groups with 55+ premium bilingual and
international schools, and online programmes, in ten countries.
PASCAL Education focuses on private mainstream education and prepares students for Cambridge
International Examinations and are Pearson Edexcel centres. The group comprises both day and
boarding schools and an accredited International Baccalaureate World School. PASCAL Schools are fully
recognised by the Cyprus Ministry of Education and Culture and the organisation has 350 members of
staff.
The schools include three English-medium kindergartens, three primary English-medium schools, three
secondary English-medium schools and two secondary Greek-medium bilingual schools located across
three campuses in the cities of Lefkosia, Lemesos and Larnaka.
Chief Executive Officer of Globeducate Luca Uva said: “We are very excited to be welcoming PASCAL
Education to Globeducate and to extending our global community to include a new part of the world for
us as a group. We now have schools in 10 countries and are looking forward to working with our new
colleagues in Cyprus.
“Our conversations with the management team of PASCAL Education quickly highlighted many shared
values and goals, and I believe this will be a dynamic and important step in the future growth of both
organisations. Schools in Globeducate specialise in a variety of highly respected international curricula
including the English National Curriculum and International Baccalaureate, as well as national curriculafor Canada, France, India, Italy, Malaysia, Portugal and Spain, and our students achieve high grades andgo on to higher education programmes at 25 of the world´s top 50 universities.”
Mr Pantelis Andreou, President of PASCAL Education (Cyprus) Ltd., said: “We strongly believe that this is
a very positive development that will guarantee the growth of our organisation in Cyprus, modernising
our structures and practices, bringing in new expertise and know-how, and upgrading our services.
“Being a member of Globeducate will bring many benefits to our schools – for our students and
teachers; notably the wide range of international student events organised by Globeducate, including
Model United Nations, Academic Olympics, International Music Festival, Olympic Games, Student
Leadership Conference, and a Visual Arts Festival.
“Our teachers will benefit from being able to join international learning communities focusing on
Outdoor Learning, Reading and STEAM education, and Sustainability, who meet regularly online and
sometimes in person. This gives the scope to share and learn from best practice within the group.”
The transaction was led by Globeducate’s lead legal advisors, Cyprus boutique commercial law firm
Pittas + Koullouros LLC, with specialist support from Pyrgou Vakis LLC.
About Globeducate
We prepare each student to be a global citizen who can shape the world.
Globeducate is one of the leading international K12 education groups in the world, a network of 55+
premium bilingual and international schools, as well as online programmes, educating 31,000 students
in ten countries.
Our schools specialise in a variety of recognised highly respected international curricula including the
English National Curriculum (EYFS to A Level), International Baccalaureate (PYP to IBDP), and the
national curricula of Canada, France, India, Italy, Malaysia, Portugal and Spain.
Our students achieve high grades and are accepted into higher education programmes at 25 of the
world’s top 50 universities.
Being a member of Globeducate brings many benefits for our schools, students and teachers. We are an
official partner of WWF (World Wildlife Fund), and work with Eco-Schools in each country, as well as
LEGO® Education and, in our ICS schools, Arts International.
Every year we host a wide range of global events, online or in person, such as the Globeducate Model
United Nations, Academic Olympics, Visual Arts Competition, International Music Festival, Olympic
Games and a Student Leadership Summit. For our Globeducate Agenda, students may participate in a
WWF global quiz, Outdoor Classroom Days, WWF Wear it Wild Days, and Globeducate Debates.
Our teachers ensure that our students develop skills and abilities beyond the purely academic. Our
students learn how to play their part in shaping the future; how to tackle the unprecedented social,
economic and environmental challenges that are reshaping our global communities. Our teachers,
counsellors and partners prepare this generation for jobs that have not yet been created, for
technologies that have not yet been invented, and to solve problems that have not yet been anticipated.
A crucial part of providing an excellent education, Globeducate teachers inspire our students to find
their voice in this world. They encourage them to understand world events and to think about their
values and what is important to them, and to challenge ignorance and intolerance wherever they find it.
ABOUT PASCAL Education (Cyprus) Ltd.
PASCAL Education was founded in 1978 by Mr Pantelis Andreou and in the years since has become the
largest chain of private, mainstream schools in Cyprus, with both English National Curriculum, IB, and
Greek-medium schools in the group.
With more than 3,000 students and 350 members of staff, the group comprises 11 schools across three
campuses located in Lefkosia, Lemesos and Larnaka.
The 11 schools are:
1. PASCAL Kindergarten Lefkosia
2. PASCAL Kindergarten Lemesos
3. PASCAL Kindergarten Larnaka
4. PASCAL Primary School Lefkosia
5. PASCAL Primary School Lemesos
6. PASCAL Primary School Larnaka
7. PASCAL English School Lefkosia
8. PASCAL English School Lemesos
9. PASCAL English School Larnaka
10. Ελληνική Σχολή ΠΑΣΚΑΛ Λευκωσία (PASCAL Greek School Lefkosia)
11. Ελληνική Σχολή ΠΑΣΚΑΛ Λεμεσός (PASCAL Greek School Lemesos)
PASCAL Schools are fully recognised by the Cyprus Ministry of Education and Culture, and are Cambridge
International Examinations and Pearson Edexcel centres. In 2022, PASCAL students achieved a 100%
pass rate on the IBDP with an average score of 34 points. In 2021, the IGCSE pass rate stood at 94% and
92% for A Levels. Every year more than 250 students graduate from PASCAL Schools and go on to study
at some of the highest-ranking universities in Europe, USA and Canada, including Russell Group
universities in the UK such as Cambridge University and Imperial College London, and in North America,
University of Toronto and Brown University.
