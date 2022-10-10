LIVING ROOM HEALTH LAUNCHES IN THE UK

New chain brings healthcare to the High Street #BeSeenToday





October 2022: Introducing Living Room Health, the next generation of accessible healthcare breathing life into Britain’s High Streets. Living Room Health launches this October with the first of two clinics in Paddington, London and East Street, Brighton with further openings planned throughout 2023.



Living Room Health is dedicated to bringing affordable and accessible self-pay healthcare to Britain’s High Streets. The clinic is the first to offer on-site walk-in MRI scanning and services including allergy, blood and genetic testing; orthopaedic diagnostic and treatment services; non-surgical pain injections; nutritional and menopausal expertise; immediate appointments with GPs; health supplements; plus immediate access to world-renowned clinicians.



Simon Checkley, CEO, Living Room Health said; “We have worked extensively with patients, clinicians and medical practitioners to create a highly accessible offering that will give people immediate access to the services that they need. Our presence will complement the life-saving work of the NHS, who we love, respect and admire, but will empower people to seek immediate treatments for a broad range of conditions that they may be struggling with. We are accessible, affordable and we are coming to a High Street near you.”



Living Room Health is backed by the UK’s leading centre for regenerative medicine, The Regenerative Clinic, and a team of leading Orthopaedic Surgeons led by Knee Consultant Specialist Professor Adrian Wilson and Orthopaedic Consultant Surgeon Mr Raghbhir Khaka.



Professor Adrian Wilson, Medical Director, Living Room Health said; “It is with tremendous excitement that we bring this new concept to people, breaking down barriers to treatment and increasing the efficiency of how we can access and treat people. Ultimately we want to help people to get better, quicker. We’re offering a wide range of treatments and diagnostics and this will be especially helpful for people living with pain, and experiencing orthopaedic trauma and ongoing problems.”



Living Room Health offers peace of mind, immediate healthcare services and clinical appointments with world-leading clinicians and healthcare practitioners. Sites will open:



• Living Room Health Paddington opens 11th October and features two on-site MRI scanners with walk-in appointments, and regular clinics with world-leading clinicians and surgeons. Paddington serves as a hub for more complex cases and additional treatments

• Living Room Health Brighton opens 13th October and occupies a newly refurbished shop front in the centrally located building that was previously Paperchase. As well on-site MRI scanner there will be free educational events for the community and an on-site nurse

• Living Room Health will open further clinics in Battersea, Richmond and Kingston in early 2023 with plans to expand to UKwide High Streets over the next four years with a presence in every UK region

• A full list of treatments can be found at https://livingroom.health/

• To book an appointment please visit https://livingroom.health/ or call 0330 5801153



According to new research by Opinium and the Laboratory and Testing Industry Organisation (LTIO) an estimated 5.4 million people have a heightened concern for their health after the pandemic, according to a poll of 2,000 UK adults. People said they have been taking positive steps over the past 6 months to improve their health by walking more (35%) and eating healthier (34%). Only 26% have said they have not taken any positive steps to improve their health since Covid-19.



Living Room Health actively supports charity partners, Rockinghorse Charity, the fundraising arm of the Royal Alexandra Children’s hospital, Off The Fence, Brighton’s Charity helping homeless people and Albion in the Community, the charity arm of Brighton and Hove Albion.



About Living Room Health



Living Room Health is a new accessible clinic based in Brighton, Paddington and Richmond providing healthcare on the High Street. Living Room Health offers peace of mind, immediate healthcare services and clinical appointments with world-leading clinicians and healthcare practitioners. At all sites there is an on-site MRI scanner and a broad range of services including pain relieving injections, allergy and genetic testing.



To book an appointment please visit https://livingroom.health/ or call 0330 5801153



Opinium polled 2,000 people 18+ in the UK between August 23rd-26th.