Berlin, 30 November 2022: Productsup, the leading product-to-consumer (P2C) software company, today announced the addition of Sharon Scortis as Chief People and Culture Officer (CPCO) to its executive leadership team. Bringing more than 20 years of experience in leading business and people processes for enterprise software companies, Scortis will help strengthen collaboration, engagement, and inclusivity across Productsup’s global team, as well as accelerate the company’s growth.



“People are the essence of a successful company, and I take great pride in fostering positive, engaging environments for people to do their best work,” said Scortis. “I’m thrilled to join the Productsup team, and I’m excited to help continue bringing its company values to the forefront of its strategy and operations.”



Throughout her career, Scortis has held numerous HR leadership positions at various enterprise and SaaS companies, including most recently Adthena and Blue Prism. She ran her own HR consultancy business for several years, advising technology and professional services organizations on international HR practices. At Productsup, Scortis will be responsible for leading all strategic and operational people processes, including talent acquisition, learning and development, employer branding, internal communication, and workplace culture. She will lead a team of more than 20 people, and report to the company’s CEO Vincent Peters.



“With a proven track record for building strong teams, I’m confident Sharon will continue to provide our people with the resources needed to succeed in a fast-paced working environment,” said Vincent Peters, CEO at Productsup. “I’m constantly amazed at the breadth of talent from our entire team at Productsup, and I’m excited to see how our collective skills and ideas come together under Sharon’s leadership.”



About Productsup



Productsup frees brands, retailers, service providers, and marketplaces from commerce complexity. The Productsup product-to-consumer (P2C) platform processes over two trillion products a month, empowering long-term business success as the only global, strategic, scalable platform managing all product-to-consumer information value chains across any platform, any channel, any technology. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Berlin, Productsup has grown to over 300 employees spread out across offices worldwide and works with over 900 brands, including IKEA, Sephora, Beiersdorf, Redbubble, and ALDI.



