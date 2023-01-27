Dating app Tinder has been awarded Superbrands status in the latest list of iconic brands.



Also declared Superbrands for the first time are beauty company Ester Lauder which has profited from a renewed interest in appearance post lockdown, investment business Hargreaves Lansdown, reflecting worries about personal finances, and North Face which has benefitted from a growing trend to wear outdoor fashion.



The annual rankings reveal how consumer lifestyles and behaviour has changed following the end of pandemic and the plunge into a cost of living crisis.



Tinder joining the Superbrands listings reveals sweeping right is now an established way to meet up with a potential partner with more than ever using the matchmaker service when looking for a relationship.



The independently compiled list offers a yearly barometer to the way consumers feel about certain brands and the emotional ties and resilience which famous names are able to maintain even under the threat of household cutbacks. It also illustrates the impact that working from home is continuing to have along with ever increasing tech advances.



Top of the Superbrands 2023 ranking for the third year running is Rolex showing how the premier watch maker continues to stand the test of time followed by Lego, Samsung and Mastercard. Legacy toy maker Lego has been buoyed by connections with Star Wars and Harry Potter as well as its popular Technic sets.



Samsung’s success is attributed to its award-winning range of smartphones and other electronic goods. Phone rival Apple made fifth position, whilst search engine Google entered the top ten for the first time in 11 years thanks to home working and more businesses going online.



Mastercard overtook its rival Visa climbing up to fourth place, giving card payment companies an ever-increasing stake in the consumer market.



British Airways defied all odds as it flew to success with the return of foreign travel, especially among holidaymakers.



Haagen-Dazs also served sweet success with their luxurious ice cream, offering

a little indulgence into the daily routine. Other staples such as Kellogg’s have enjoyed an unexpected surge in popularity, with many turning to snacking for comfort and convenience.



Meanwhile, streaming giants Netflix and Sky have become mainstays in most households and topped the list as Britain's leading TV providers.



The annual ranking of Superbrands has been providing an insight into sentiment surrounding brands since its launch in the UK in 1995. This year's list was voted for by polling 2,500 professionals and 2,500 adults for the consumer and business Superbrands, backed up by a panel of 74 leading business experts.



In all 3200 brands across 86 consumer and 71 business categories were assessed on quality, reliability, and distinction and 1308 achieved the necessary standard. Superbrands is regarded as impartial as brands do not have to pay or apply to be considered.



Among brands waning were pharma giants Johnson & Johnson and GSK which suffered from the decline in Covid 19 along with popular comms app Zoom and social media platform Facebook as consumers seek out new innovative products to meet their changing needs.



It is no surprise that the four leading business brands, Apple, Google, Microsoft, and PayPal have been identified as Superbrands. They show how technology isn't just a trend anymore; it plays a vital part in virtually every industry today.



Damon Segal, CEO of Superbrands UK, stressed the importance of quality when it comes to maintaining a brand's top position in the industry. “To be considered as a superbrand, a product or service must not only provide utmost quality, but also engage customers on an emotional level and stand out from its competitors.”



Top 20 Ranking Consumer Superbrands



1 Rolex

2 Lego

3 Samsung

4 Mastercard

5 Apple

6 Visa

7 Kellogg’s

8 British Airways

9 Google

10 Haagen-Dazs

11 Dyson

12 Andrew

13 Netflix

14 Heinz

15 Fairy

16 Nike

17 Coca-Cola

18 Sky TV

19 PayPal

20 Mercedes-Benz



Top 20 Ranking Business Superbrands



1 Apple

2 Google

3 Microsoft

4 PayPal

5 Emirates

6 BT

7 Mastercard

8 Samsung

9 Pfizer

10 British Airways

11 Visa

12 IBM

13 AstraZeneca

14 American Express

15 Adobe

16 Virgin Atlantic

17 Intel

18 Aviva

19 FedEx

20 Barclaycard



End



Contact:

Paul Crosbie

07970 940935

paul@crosbiecommunications.com