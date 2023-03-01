A leading legal practice is more visible to potential customers online after following the advice of Cheshire Search Engine Optimisation specialist, Aqueous Digital. The Runcorn based marketing agency has taken home the award for ‘Content Strategy of the Year’ at the 2023 European Content Awards.



The family-run business received the award last week in recognition of its industry-leading marketing activity delivered for long standing customer, Wilson Browne Solicitors.



Jonathan Guy, managing director at Aqueous Digital, said: "Winning a category like this one is an endorsement of our whole approach.

“We promise to write high-quality content for our customers, and we do, but that doesn't just happen by chance.



“A strategy that is informed by careful and considered research, and tailored precisely to what they want, is an essential part of the process. Without one, we wouldn't be doing our job properly.



“It is particularly satisfying for us to celebrate this win with Wilson Browne, a partner we've worked with a long time and who trusts us to deliver the results they need to continue being visible, respected, and successful in their chosen field."



Aqueous Digital first started working with the renowned East Midland’s law firm back in 2014 and has helped Wilson Browne on a journey that has seen it go from strength-to-strength, including winning numerous legal sector and business awards.



Wayne Jenkins, business development and marketing director for Wilson Browne, said: “We have been on a successful nine-year journey with Aqueous Digital - so successful that I stopped thinking of them as a ‘supplier’ some time ago and now they are very much our ‘SEO partner’ and a central part of our online strategy. During this time, our online presence and company growth continues to get stronger, year-on-year. This is down in no small part, to the fantastic SEO and website content work Aqueous Digital have delivered on our behalf, so it’s great to see the quality of their marketing recognised on an international stage. From an internal perspective, such a prestigious award also validates both the investment and the strategy to my own stakeholders, the value of which cannot be underestimated.”



The European Content Awards recognise and showcase the very best of marketing agencies around Europe, rewarding companies that demonstrate outstanding marketing campaigns and set the standard for what great content should look like.



Judges praised the award-winning marketing agency for its impressive budget management and for helping to raise Wilson Browne’s profile.



For more information about The European Content Awards and to view the 2023 winners visit https://europeancontentawards.com/2023-winners/





About Aqueous Digital



Aqueous Digital is an award-winning, family-run digital marketing agency based in Sutton Weaver in Cheshire. They specialise in organic and paid internet search, website content strategy and reputation management for high and ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

To find out more information about Aqueous visit: www.aqueous-digital.co.uk



About Wilson Browne Solicitors



Wilson Browne is an award-winning law firm that offer a complete range of legal solutions for both individuals and businesses. Serving the whole of the East Midlands region, they have offices in Northampton, Kettering, Corby, Higham Ferrers, Wellingborough and Leicester.



To find out more information about Wilson Browne Solicitors visit: www.wilsonbrowne.co.uk/