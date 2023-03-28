SCUDI International BV announced today that its growing client base has necessitated the recruitment of distribution partners in the UK and Europe. Using SCUDI gives employees instant and anonymous access to their salary before payday.



SCUDI is a social impact FinTech and an Enterprise Software SaaS provider. The company, founded by Rie Sordo-De Cock, Group CEO (pictured), has successfully developed an innovative application solution which gives employees instant access to a portion of their earnt salary.



The application is already in use at several logistics companies in Germany. In the current economic downturn and cost of living crisis, it is fast becoming a popular solution for both employees and employers. The SCUDI mobile app gives access to salary funds between paydays at no cost to the employee (with no transaction or interest charges). It is secure, anonymous, easy to use and fast; the funds reach the employee’s account within minutes of the withdrawal transaction.



SCUDI helps employees with their financial well-being and gives peace of mind, with the freedom to do what they want with their wages; thus empowering the employee.



Employers with 1000+ employees utilising SCUDI, could reap the benefits of improved staff motivation and performance; resulting in lower absenteeism, better staff retention and even attraction of new employees, which is crucial in the current war on talent.



SCUDI helps strengthen a company’s social profile and corporate image. The social element of ESG (environmental, social and governance) becomes fully measurable and reportable. SCUDI is integrated with the payroll and thus completely automated for the internal administration and personnel department. SCUDI has an affordable pricing structure for the employer.



SCUDI International BV is now actively seeking distribution partners in the UK and Europe to service the growing number of new enquiries. The company is also open to investment opportunities to fund its expansion programme.



For more information and to view a video of the SCUDI app, visit https://www.scudi.me/



