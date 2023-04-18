MetricsQL query language makes time series reporting more customisable and intuitive





18 APRIL 2023, KUBECON, RAI CONVENTION CENTRE, AMSTERDAM - VictoriaMetrics, the leading scale-up in open source time-series data monitoring solutions, today announced a time-saving toolkit for those who need next-level monitoring for their time series database.





Time series databases are at the heart of the innovation driving online streaming services across videogames, online music services, scientific research and more. Monitoring how these databases perform in real-time means mastering the metering of millions of metrics which may be spread across multiple cloud deployments and physically located anywhere in the world. It’s a tough challenge and one which MetricsQL was specifically designed to meet.





Key highlights & functionality of MetricsQL include:



Fully open source



User-focused interface solves most-common metrics queries



Functional compatibility with industry-standard Prometheus PromQL



HDR-like histograms for accurate analysis of extreme data ranges



Support for a wide range of metrics including counters, gauges and summaries





The power of MetricsQL comes into its own for under-pressure teams who need enhanced observability of complex systems and their interactions. This means they will need to rapidly identify data outliers and anomalies or identify site reliability and availability.





Roman Khavronenko, Co-Founder of VictoriaMetrics said “The VictoriaMetrics ethos is all about simplification. Complexity and unexpected behaviour from legacy tech can hold back engineering innovation. So, like many of the most useful open source technologies, MetricsQL was designed ‘for engineers by engineers’. We think it is the definitive language for time series monitoring.”





He added: “Everyone who has ever had to deploy and then manage complex tech infrastructure appreciates the power of monitoring. Our team can't reduce the complexity of distributed systems users want to run; instead, we make monitoring simpler for them by reducing the cognitive load engineers experience every day. Our aim is to put deeper monitoring capabilities into the hands of the community so they can better understand the underlying complexity of the systems they are dealing with daily. MetricsQL helps do just that.”





The VictoriaMetrics team distributes MetricsQL with VictoriaMetrics Single-Node and Cluster, as well as an external library with the open source code on GitHub and Apache2 license. MetricsQL is the latest in a range of next-level monitoring technologies developed by the VictoriaMetrics team and is available to download from the VictoriaMetrics page immediately.





About VictoriaMetrics



Founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, now globally led and headquartered in the US, VictoriaMetrics is the scaleup leader in the category of open source time series database monitoring. The VictoriaMetrics management team came together following successful careers at Google, Lyft and Cloudflare to solve the hard problems around very large, constantly changing data types which they themselves had encountered. VictoriaMetrics now boasts 100+ million downloads and customers include Adidas, Grammarly and Wix.



