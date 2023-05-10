Productsup joins Informatica’s ecosystem of independent software vendors to expand its market reach to global cloud-based enterprises



Berlin, 9 May, 2023: Productsup, the leading Product-to-Consumer (P2C) software company, today announced it has been selected as one of the first companies to join Informatica’s new partner program, Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Innovate. Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management leader, announced early access for the program at its annual customer conference in Las Vegas, Informatica World 2023.



The program enables Productsup to accelerate growth by expanding its market reach to Informatica’s Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) customers. By showcasing Productsup solutions through technical integrations between its P2C platform and Informatica’s Product360 platform, ISV Innovate provides Productsup with direct access to enterprises worldwide.



“The cornerstone of any strong technology partnership is finding a way to simplify operations for end users by bringing different capabilities together,” said Vincent Peters, CEO at Productsup. “We’re grateful to be a part of the ISV Innovate ecosystem, as it builds a bridge between cloud companies and the data-driven solutions they need to be successful in today’s digital landscape.”



The Productsup-Informatica partnership provides their joint customer bases with more control over their product content journeys. With more agility to enhance product data as it moves between suppliers and buyers and more visibility of data performance across marketing and selling channels, businesses can deliver high-quality shopping experiences that strengthen brand loyalty and drive revenue.



“ISV ecosystems, and the talented partners they attract, are invaluable for cloud companies like ours to accelerate platform and revenue growth, scale demand, and bring the latest complementary innovations to our customers. Now, we are ready to build a vibrant ISV program on top of our foundational IDMC platform, one that’ll broaden the capabilities for our customers with new verticals, use cases, and solutions, and give our partners the chance to participate in the most diverse cloud data management ecosystem in the market today,” said Rik Tamm-Daniels, GVP, Technology Alliances at Informatica. “Solutions like Productsup’s Product-to-Consumer platform are crucial for any commerce business today, and we're thrilled to welcome the Productsup team to our ISV community.”

Learn more about the benefits of Productsup’s partnership with Informatica here



About Productsup

Productsup helps brands, retailers, service providers, and marketplaces navigate commerce complexity. The Productsup Product-to-Consumer (P2C) platform processes over two trillion products a month, empowering long-term business success as the only global, strategic, scalable platform managing all Product-to-Consumer information value chains across any platform, any channel, any technology. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Berlin, Productsup has grown to over 300 employees spread out across offices worldwide and works with over 1,000 brands, including IKEA, Sephora, Beiersdorf, Redbubble, and ALDI. Learn more at www.productsup.com.



About Informatica

Informatica (NYSE: INFA), an Enterprise Cloud Data Management leader, brings data to life by empowering businesses to realize the transformative power of their most critical assets. We have pioneered a new category of software, the Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC), powered by AI and an end-to-end data management platform that connects, manages and unifies data across any multi-cloud, hybrid system, democratizing data to modernize and advance their business strategies. Customers in more than 100 countries and 85 of the Fortune 100 rely on Informatica to drive data-led digital transformation. Informatica. Where data comes to life.