Reach ATS, a front-runner in providing innovative Applicant Tracking System solutions in the UK, is delighted to announce its participation at the ‘In-house Recruitment Live Bristol’ event scheduled for 9th November 2023 at Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol.



In-house Recruitment Live Bristol brings a special opportunity for Reach ATS to showcase how its technology is reshaping the talent acquisition landscape. The event, a cornerstone for in-house recruiters in the South West, offers a platform for HR professionals looking to be inspired, acquire new knowledge, and expand their network.



“We are thrilled to be a partner in this important event for in-house recruiters within the UK,” said Richard Astbury, Marketing Director of Reach ATS. “Our participation underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that not only streamline recruitment processes but also keeps the human in HR”.



Reach ATS is synonymous with efficiency, innovation, and user-centric recruitment solutions. Their state-of-the-art ATS is designed to automate and simplify the entire hiring process, empowering companies to focus on what truly matters - connecting with and hiring top talent.



The technology is supported by an industry-leading customer support and development team, which sets them apart from many other technology providers in the recruitment sector.



As exhibitors, Reach ATS will discuss its latest features and enhancements that promise to elevate the recruitment experience for employers and job seekers. Attendees will get an exclusive insight into how technology can have an impact on everyone working in the complex world of talent acquisition.



Visitors to ‘In-house Recruitment Live Bristol’ can meet some of the Reach ATS team at Ashton Gate Stadium, where they will be on hand to offer personalised consultations, live demonstrations and answer any queries.



About Reach ATS

Reach ATS is a leading UK-based provider of enterprise-class applicant tracking system solutions. We are dedicated to streamlining and automating the recruitment process, enabling our customers to put the focus on putting the human back into HR. Our innovative technology is crafted with precision, ensuring that businesses of all sizes can identify, connect with, and hire the right candidates efficiently and effectively.



