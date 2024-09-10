The ESOS Phase 3 deadline has now come and gone, with the Environment Agency reporting that they have had over 7000 notifications of compliance from organisations.



Despite the completion of these submissions, organisations that are required to comply with the scheme must also submit an ESOS Energy Action Plan based on the energy saving initiatives they have planned for their operations says TEAM’s Head of Consultancy, Timothy Holman.



The deadline for the first Energy Action Plan is the 5 December 2024, however the Environment Agency has announced an extension to the submission deadline and will accept Action Plans submitted by the 5 March 2025.





What must be included in the Energy Action Plan?



The Action Plan aims to act as a roadmap for organisations to achieve specific energy saving actions tailored to them to help improve their energy efficiency and work towards their sustainability goals. These improvements could be anything from equipment upgrades, to optimising processes and encouraging behaviour change throughout your organisation.



With a focused implementation timeline, organisations can prioritise projects and set their path to meet their energy saving goals. Organisations will also need to set out the estimated savings for both cost and energy from their energy efficiency projects, enabling them to better plan their journey to carbon reduction.



In addition to the Action Plan, organisations must monitor and report their progress to the Environment Agency annually to ensure they are on track to achieve the projects set out in the Action Plan.





Creating and submitting an ESOS Energy Action Plan



TEAM Energy can support organisations across all aspects of planning and writing their Action Plan to ensure it can be submitted by the deadline.



TEAM’s energy efficiency and sustainability experts will work with you to build an appropriate Energy Action Plan tailored to your organisations needs. Compiling appropriate energy saving recommendations that you can implement into your organisation to improve your energy efficiency, TEAM’s ESOS Consultants will create a timeline for your action plan with realistic deadlines for completing these projects.



The team will then perform detailed calculations of potential kWh savings, estimate the savings that are achievable throughout the compliance period and create an Energy Action Plan to include a timeline to complete your energy saving plans.



Learn more about how TEAM can ensure you meet the compliance deadline



What are the ESOS Action Plan submission dates?





HTML Table







Submission Phase

ESOS Phase Compliance and Action Plan Results

New Action Plan

Action Plan Annual Progress Update

Action Plan Annual Progress Update









Phase 3 Action Plan

N/A

5 December 2024 with an extension to submit by 5 March 2025

5 December 2025

5 December 2026





Phase 4 Action Plan

5 December 2027

5 December 2028

5 December 2029

5 December 2030





