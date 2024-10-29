Judges reward Aqueous Digital director with gold in Business Woman of the Year category



WHAT makes somebody an innovator in their field is often the subject of intense debate.



However, judges for this year’s National Business Women’s Awards agreed that Emma Guy is one.



The Chief Commercial Officer at Aqueous Digital, she took gold in the ‘Business Woman of the Year – Small (£1m to £10m turnover)’ category at a lavish ceremony in London on Friday.



“It was a privilege to stand next to so many remarkable business women who act as role models every day,” said Emma, who lives in Northwich.



“This award not only reflects my personal dedication, but also the achievements of the entire team at Aqueous.



“Since we founded the business more than a decade ago, an unwavering commitment to helping our customers to stand out using gold-standard digital marketing has been at the heart of our strategy.”



Those tasked with choosing a winner, all of them leading business people in their chosen field, were seeking candidates with vision, entrepreneurial drive, and leadership skills in addition to demonstrating a commitment to gender diversity.



They were convinced Emma embodies those traits in her role at the Cheshire-based digital marketing agency she set up with husband Jonathan in 2011.



“We’re so happy that Emma’s commitment and leadership was celebrated at such a prestigious event,” said Kristian Bentham, Marketing Director at Aqueous Digital which specialises in search engine optimisation (SEO), content strategy, and online reputation management.



“We aim not only to provide an outstanding service, but also create a great working culture where we support our team’s development and celebrate their success.



“Emma’s achievement is a reflection of the strength of our team and of the agency’s core values of trust, loyalty and collaboration (TLC).”



The National Business Women’s Awards honour and promote the achievements of enterprising business women across the UK.



With more than 20 diverse categories, the awards recognise the success of businesses of all kinds, and every entry is assessed by a panel of expert judges to ensure a fair and transparent process.



Victors in the 2024 edition were revealed during a ceremony at Leonardo Royal Tower Bridge Hotel in the capital on Friday, October 25.



See all of this year’s winners: https://eventsandpr.co.uk/national-business-womens-awards/fi...







About the National Business Women Awards



The National Business Women’s Awards were established with a vision to raise the profile of industrious, hardworking, and enterprising women everywhere.



All and any business woman based in the UK can enter, and the event’s pinnacle is an annual celebration.



To learn more, visit https://eventsandpr.co.uk/national-business-womens-awards/





About Aqueous Digital



Aqueous Digital is an award-winning, family-run digital marketing agency based in Sutton Weaver, Cheshire.



It specialises in organic and paid internet search, website content strategy, and reputation management for high and ultra-high-net-worth individuals.



To find out more, visit: https://www.aqueous-digital.co.uk or email agency@aqueous-digital.co.uk