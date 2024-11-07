Having the Lord Mayor join us for this momentous opening truly underscores the significance of this expansion

Luxury retailer, Rudell The Jewellers, known for a rich heritage within the West Midlands, is set to open its third showroom in the heart of Birmingham. On November 11th, 2024, Councillor Ken Wood, the current Lord Mayor of Birmingham, will have the honour of cutting the ribbon at the highly anticipated showroom opening on New Street, marking another chapter in Rudells’ prestigious history.



Established in Wolverhampton in the 1930s, Rudells has earned a reputation for excellence in fine jewellery and luxury timepieces, including an exclusive partnership with the prestigious brand, Patek Philippe. After decades of success in their Wolverhampton and Harborne locations, Rudells has been actively searching for the ideal city-centre premises to further expand its offerings and solidify its presence within the West Midlands. The New Street showroom, positioned within Burlington Arcade, is set to become a true destination for luxury seekers, combining iconic jewellery and watch collections.



The presence of the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress – Mrs Barbara Wood – at the opening adds a touch of Birmingham heritage to the event. Councillor Ken Wood, who became Lord Mayor in 2024, has shown dedication to enhancing the city’s cultural and business environment. His attendance at the opening of Rudells’ latest showroom reflects the strong ties between Birmingham’s historic businesses and its civic leadership.



Jon Weston, Rudells’ Managing Director, expressed his excitement for the new showroom and the honour of having the Lord Mayor officiate its opening. “Finding the right location in Birmingham has been a long journey, and we’re thrilled to have discovered the ideal space to bring Rudells’ tradition of elegance and excellence to the city centre," Jon Weston stated. "Having the Lord Mayor join us for this momentous opening truly underscores the significance of this expansion. With our continued partnership with Patek Philippe and an exclusive showcase of the world’s most prestigious brands, we look forward to delivering a luxury experience befitting Birmingham’s vibrant spirit."



The showroom’s design emphasises elegance, combining Rudells’ traditional values with a modern touch. The New Street location will feature exclusive showcases for Patek Philippe, establishing it as the only retailer in Birmingham offering the revered Swiss watch brand. Additionally, the showroom will also be home to a range of renowned jewellery brands such as Chopard, Messika, Fope, Mikimoto, Roberto Coin, and Georg Jensen, among others.



To help navigate the luxurious offerings, the showroom’s expert staff will offer personalised guidance, sharing insights into the art of fine jewellery and horology. Whether it’s explaining the intricate details of a diamond’s cut or the history behind a prestigious watch brand, Rudells’ passion for quality and elegance shines through, making every visit to the showroom informative and enjoyable.



The new showroom represents the culmination of years of planning and dedication, bringing Rudells’ legacy and renowned service to a central and iconic location in Birmingham. As work on the new space concludes and preparations for the grand opening are in full swing, the



Rudells team looks forward to welcoming new clients and loyal patrons to experience the next era of luxury on New Street.



With the addition of the New Street showroom, Rudells continues its mission to provide exceptional quality, service, and an unforgettable shopping experience in the heart of Birmingham’s thriving retail scene.







