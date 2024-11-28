National Geographic Traveller (UK) Food Festival 2025



The National Geographic Traveller (UK) Food Festival returns with new features and an exciting, soon-to-be announced line up of guest chefs and food personalities. The two-day event, held at London’s Business Design Centre on the 19-20 July 2025, offers visitors the chance to explore some of the world’s most exciting cuisines via sampling, shopping, tasting sessions, workshops, live demonstrations and photography. The show, which was first launched in 2019, will be sponsored by Explore Louisiana, with additional speakers, sponsors and exhibitors set to be announced in the New Year.



Highlights

• NEW — VIP tickets: For the first time, there’ll be a limited release of VIP tickets —

only 200 will be available per day, with the first 50 tickets on pre-sale from 26

November. VIP ticket-holders will receive priority access to the show, early access

booking to sessions, a goody bag, a glass of fizz and access to the VIP room.



• Main Stage: The place to catch some of the biggest names in food preparing their

signature dishes and discussing what makes them tick. Headliners are set to be

announced in the coming weeks.



• Street food: Visitors will be able to purchase food from around the world in an

expanded area of trucks and stalls.



• Tasting Sessions & Food Photography: Our expert-led Tasting Sessions, which last

year focused on chocolate, cheese and cocktails, will return bigger and better,

alongside the food photography workshops. New schedule to be announced.



• Masterclass Theatres: The Saffron and Cinnamon sages return, once again hosting

chefs representing cuisines from around the world, who’ll demonstrate how to

make a series of beloved regional dishes.



• Speakers’ Corner: Where cookbook authors discuss their latest works in an

intimate setting.



• The Wine and Spirits Theatre: Featuring expert-led tastings covering both

established and lesser-known wine regions, as well as spirits and other drinks.



• The Festival Floor: Where attendees can research their next trip, buy gifts, stock up

on ingredients or sample dishes from around the globe.



Nicola Trup, editor of Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK), says: “Our 2025 edition already looks set to be our best yet, with new features and a hugely exciting line up of talent, to be announced. Alongside this, visitors can look forward to the return of our tasting workshops, which were such a hit in 2024 and will be even bigger this time around.”



Festive Ticket Offer

• 50% saving on the full price — tickets are £12.50 (full price £25).



• VIP tickets are also on sale — £50 for the first 50 tickets on sale now, limited release, first come first served. Only 400 will be released for the whole event.



foodfestival.natgeotraveller.co.uk

nationalgeographic.com/travel



Notes:



About the National Geographic Traveller (UK) Food Festival



The National Geographic Traveller (UK) Food Festival will be held on the 19-20 July 2025 at London’s Business Design Centre. The festival, first launched in 2019, is a celebration of food and travel and adopts a zero food-waste policy.

foodfestival.natgeotraveller.co.uk



Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK) is a quarterly special issue series, published under license by APL Media Limited, publisher of the award-winning National Geographic Traveller (UK).

nationalgeographic.com/travel



National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010 and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.com/travel



For more information about National Geographic, visit nationalgeographic.com, find us on the National Geographic app or visit us on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok



CONTACT:

For editorial enquiries:

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906

editorial@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Nicola Trup, editor, Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK)

Tel: +44 (0)20 7253 9906

nicola.trup@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Pat Riddell, editor, National Geographic Traveller (UK)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906

pat.riddell@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Maria Pieri, editorial director and chief operating officer

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906

maria.pieri@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Sabera Sattar, head of events

Tel +44 (0)20 7253 9906

sabera.sattar@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Matthew Jackson, chief executive officer

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9909

matthew.jackson@natgeotraveller.co.uk



Anthony Leyens, Chairman and co-founder

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9909

anthony.leyens@natgeotraveller.co.uk