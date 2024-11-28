The National Geographic Traveller (UK) Food Festival is back for 2025
National Geographic Traveller (UK) Food Festival 2025
The National Geographic Traveller (UK) Food Festival returns with new features and an exciting, soon-to-be announced line up of guest chefs and food personalities. The two-day event, held at London’s Business Design Centre on the 19-20 July 2025, offers visitors the chance to explore some of the world’s most exciting cuisines via sampling, shopping, tasting sessions, workshops, live demonstrations and photography. The show, which was first launched in 2019, will be sponsored by Explore Louisiana, with additional speakers, sponsors and exhibitors set to be announced in the New Year.
Highlights
• NEW — VIP tickets: For the first time, there’ll be a limited release of VIP tickets —
only 200 will be available per day, with the first 50 tickets on pre-sale from 26
November. VIP ticket-holders will receive priority access to the show, early access
booking to sessions, a goody bag, a glass of fizz and access to the VIP room.
• Main Stage: The place to catch some of the biggest names in food preparing their
signature dishes and discussing what makes them tick. Headliners are set to be
announced in the coming weeks.
• Street food: Visitors will be able to purchase food from around the world in an
expanded area of trucks and stalls.
• Tasting Sessions & Food Photography: Our expert-led Tasting Sessions, which last
year focused on chocolate, cheese and cocktails, will return bigger and better,
alongside the food photography workshops. New schedule to be announced.
• Masterclass Theatres: The Saffron and Cinnamon sages return, once again hosting
chefs representing cuisines from around the world, who’ll demonstrate how to
make a series of beloved regional dishes.
• Speakers’ Corner: Where cookbook authors discuss their latest works in an
intimate setting.
• The Wine and Spirits Theatre: Featuring expert-led tastings covering both
established and lesser-known wine regions, as well as spirits and other drinks.
• The Festival Floor: Where attendees can research their next trip, buy gifts, stock up
on ingredients or sample dishes from around the globe.
Nicola Trup, editor of Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK), says: “Our 2025 edition already looks set to be our best yet, with new features and a hugely exciting line up of talent, to be announced. Alongside this, visitors can look forward to the return of our tasting workshops, which were such a hit in 2024 and will be even bigger this time around.”
Festive Ticket Offer
• 50% saving on the full price — tickets are £12.50 (full price £25).
• VIP tickets are also on sale — £50 for the first 50 tickets on sale now, limited release, first come first served. Only 400 will be released for the whole event.
foodfestival.natgeotraveller.co.uk
nationalgeographic.com/travel
Find us on:
Facebook: facebook.com/NatGeoTravelUK
X: x.com/NatGeoTravelUK
Instagram: instagram.com/NatGeoTravelUK
Notes:
About the National Geographic Traveller (UK) Food Festival
The National Geographic Traveller (UK) Food Festival will be held on the 19-20 July 2025 at London’s Business Design Centre. The festival, first launched in 2019, is a celebration of food and travel and adopts a zero food-waste policy.
foodfestival.natgeotraveller.co.uk
Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK) is a quarterly special issue series, published under license by APL Media Limited, publisher of the award-winning National Geographic Traveller (UK).
nationalgeographic.com/travel
National Geographic Traveller (UK) is published under licence by APL Media Limited, from National Geographic Partners LLC in Washington, D.C. The travel and lifestyle magazine launched in December 2010 and is packed full of you-are-there photography, authentic travel experiences and inspiring narratives. nationalgeographic.com/travel
For more information about National Geographic, visit nationalgeographic.com, find us on the National Geographic app or visit us on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok
CONTACT:
For editorial enquiries:
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906
editorial@natgeotraveller.co.uk
Nicola Trup, editor, Food by National Geographic Traveller (UK)
Tel: +44 (0)20 7253 9906
nicola.trup@natgeotraveller.co.uk
Pat Riddell, editor, National Geographic Traveller (UK)
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906
pat.riddell@natgeotraveller.co.uk
Maria Pieri, editorial director and chief operating officer
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9906
maria.pieri@natgeotraveller.co.uk
Sabera Sattar, head of events
Tel +44 (0)20 7253 9906
sabera.sattar@natgeotraveller.co.uk
Matthew Jackson, chief executive officer
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9909
matthew.jackson@natgeotraveller.co.uk
Anthony Leyens, Chairman and co-founder
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7253 9909
anthony.leyens@natgeotraveller.co.uk
This press release was distributed by ResponseSource Press Release Wire on behalf of APL Media (Absolute Publishing) in the following categories: Food & Drink, Travel, Media & Marketing, for more information visit https://pressreleasewire.responsesource.com/about.