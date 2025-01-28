A new study released by the UK's leading Out of Home media and infrastructure company, Clear Channel UK, revealed that over one in three people expect to increase their spending on food (36%) in 2025 compared to 2024, despite having money saving as their top New Year’s resolution.



Other product categories consumers are expecting to increase spending on include travel (31%), household items (23%), clothing (19%), entertainment (14%), drinks (10%), toiletries/cosmetics (9%), shoes (8%) and bags (6%) while one in five Brits (20%) are determined to not increase their spending on any products/services at all.



The study of 2,000 respondents, conducted via OnePoll, also revealed that Gen Z (41%) and younger Millennials (27%) expect to increase their spending on clothing more than older age groups, while the latter expect to spend more money on food.



Interestingly, 47% of Brits purchase products specifically to aid them in achieving their New Year’s resolutions, with 44% admitting to ultimately regretting these purchases.



Below is the list of top 10 most popular New Year’s resolutions for 2025:

1. Save more money - 42%

2. Exercise more - 40%

3. Eating healthier - 37%

4. Weight loss - 28%

5.Travel more - 23%

6. Emotional wellbeing - 22%

7. Trying new things/being more adventurous - 16%

8. Being more sustainable - 13%

9. Cutting down on drinking - 11%

10. Spending less money on eating out - 8%



There are also generational disparities when it comes to New Year’s resolutions. A high number of 18-24-year-olds (60%) and 25-34-year-olds (54%) cited money saving as their key goal for 2025. As the ages climb, saving money becomes less common among resolution-makers, with only 44% of 35-44-year-olds, 40% of 45-54-year-olds, 32% of 55-64-year-olds and 26% of 65 and over seeking to adopt frugal living.



Gen Z and Millennials are more likely to focus on emotional well-being as a New Year’s resolution than older generations. Nearly one in three 25-34-year-olds (29%) and 18-24-year-olds (28%) chose emotional wellbeing as their focus for 2025. People aged 44 and over are 10% less likely to focus on emotional wellbeing.



When asked about openness to new brands, Gen Z shopping habits suggest they are more likely to step out of their comfort zone and experiment with new brands than older generations. One in five (21%) of 18-24-year-olds and nearly a quarter of 25-34-year-olds (24%) claim to want to try new brands. That figure is almost three times higher than those aged 45 and over.



Food (47%), clothing (35%), household items (31%), toiletries/cosmetics (28%) and drinks (24%) were revealed as the top product categories people are looking to try from a different brand.



When it comes to main motivators for trying new products, the most popular responses were: when recommended by a friend (52%), when being exposed to advertising (23%), around specific occasions of the year (22%), the beginning of the year (20%) and when the product goes viral (18%).



Other key findings from the study:

- Men (10%) are more likely to consistently stick to their New Year’s resolutions than women (6%).

- Millennials and younger; those aged 18-24 (27%), 25-34 (31%), and 35-44 (25%) are more inclined to try a new brand after being repeatedly exposed to advertising.

- Top reasons for trying new products are affordability, better product reviews, superior quality, brand reputation and dissatisfaction with a current product.

- Men (19%) are more likely to try new brands than women (10%).

- 1 in 5 (19%) of 18-24-year-olds are planning to increase their spending on toiletries and cosmetics - almost double what older generations are planning to spend on the same category.



Ben Hope, Marketing Director at Clear Channel, said: ‘’Our study shows that while the younger generations are prioritising money saving for 2025, they are also more open to trying new brands after becoming aware through advertising - particularly Gen Z and Millennials. This suggests they are a perfect target for marketers who plan to expand their reach. Of course, retailers can effectively leverage Out of Home advertising to influence these audiences. Our study will help brands to better understand key opportunities this year and give them a better idea of how their customers plan to spend their money in 2025.”



