Rudells is so much more than a workplace, it’s a family, and I feel genuinely honoured to have been a part of its story for 30 years.

Rudell The Jewellers is proud to celebrate a remarkable milestone in its history - the 30-year anniversary of Director Sioux Jones. Having joined the company in 1995, Sioux has become a defining part of Rudells’ journey, and this month, her exceptional dedication was honoured in a truly memorable way.



Arriving at the Wolverhampton showroom, Sioux was welcomed with a heartfelt surprise organised by her colleagues. Gifts, flowers, and—most notably—a beautifully curated collection of personal messages from team members across the Wolverhampton, Harborne, and Birmingham showrooms filled the space. Each note captured warm memories, admiration, and appreciation for Sioux’s astounding commitment and leadership throughout the years.



Known for her professionalism, warmth, and passion, Sioux’s influence has touched every part of Rudell The Jewellers. From mentoring new team members to overseeing key developments in the business, her 30 year tenure reflects a deep and lasting impact, one built on integrity, kindness, and a shared passion for excellence in fine jewellery and luxury timepieces.



“This has truly taken me by surprise,” said Sioux. “Reading through the messages and seeing how many people took the time to share such kind words has been incredibly moving. Rudells is so much more than a workplace, it’s a family, and I feel genuinely honoured to have been a part of its story for 30 years.”



With a legacy that stretches back to 1938, Rudell The Jewellers has established itself as a leading name in luxury retail, renowned for exceptional service and an expertly curated selection of world-class brands. Over the decades, the company has expanded its presence with stunning showrooms in Wolverhampton, Harborne, and most recently Birmingham’s vibrant New Street location, which opened in late 2024.



Sioux joined the business in 1995 and has since been instrumental in shaping the client-focused culture Rudells is celebrated for today. Her steady leadership and attention to detail have inspired countless colleagues throughout her time with the company.



The celebration, though private and personal in nature, captured the spirit of what makes Rudell The Jewellers so special: a close-knit team driven by passion, mutual respect, and a shared standard of excellence.



The Wolverhampton showroom, with its elegant surroundings and rich heritage, provided the perfect backdrop for the occasion. Thoughtfully decorated by the team in Sioux’s honour, the space echoed with laughter, shared stories, and admiration—an atmosphere that reflected the community Sioux helped to foster over three decades.



“As we celebrate this milestone, we also recognise the values Sioux has championed over the years,” said Glenn Jenkinson-Deakin, Showroom Manager at Rudell The Jewellers. “Her contribution has been truly immeasurable and today is just a small way of showing our appreciation.”



This memorable day highlighted the impact Sioux has made throughout her 30-year career at Rudells—a company rooted in tradition, yet always forward-looking, with people like Sioux at its heart.



To learn more about the Rudells team and their commitment to excellence in luxury jewellery and watches, please visit: www.rudells.com









ENDS

Notes to Editors

For further information, please contact:

Paulina Jaworska – Marketing Content Specialist

Rudell the Jewellers

Phone: 01902 423308

Email: marketing@rudells.com

City Centre, 97 Darlington St, Wolverhampton WV1 4HB

www.rudells.com