TEAM Energy proudly champions the National Energy System Operator’s (NESO) newly launched Whole System Innovation Strategy – a bold and collaborative roadmap designed to accelerate the UK’s transition to a clean, secure, and affordable energy future.



Published in July 2025, NESO’s first strategy since its formation marks a pivotal moment for the energy sector. It sets out six priority areas for innovation – from unlocking demand-side flexibility and leveraging AI, to safeguarding system resilience and integrating electricity, gas, and emerging energy vectors. Crucially, it calls for collective action across the industry, recognising that no single organisation can meet the challenges of net zero alone.



As highlighted in TEAM’s article “NESO unveils first Whole-System Innovation Strategy to drive energy transformation", the strategy aligns closely with the UK government’s Clean Power 2030 agenda and outlines how innovation can help deliver a zero-carbon grid within the next five years. It also lays the groundwork for long-term transformation, including decarbonising heating, scaling energy storage, and integrating future technologies.



Graham Paul, Service Delivery Director at TEAM Energy, commented:



"At TEAM Energy, we fully support NESO’s strategy and its clear message: collaboration is essential. The energy transition demands new thinking, shared expertise, and a united approach. NESO’s openness – engaging with over 70 partners and welcoming more than 80 new project ideas – is a powerful signal that the sector is ready to innovate together."



The strategy’s emphasis on digitalisation, consumer empowerment, and whole-system integration resonates strongly with TEAM’s own mission to help UK organisations reduce carbon, improve efficiency, and navigate the complexities of energy transformation.



For professionals across the sector, NESO’s strategy offers both direction and opportunity. Whether through smart grid technologies, AI-driven planning tools, or consumer-focused solutions, the call to innovate is clear – and the time to act is now.



Explore the full article on TEAM Energy’s website to learn more about NESO’s innovation priorities and how your organisation can get involved.







About Graham Paul

Graham is a seasoned professional with over two decades of experience in the energy sector. Graham’s leadership skills and his dedication to excellence have been instrumental in leading TEAM to exceed service expectations and achieve significant milestones.

As an advocate for sustainable energy practices, his vision for a cleaner, more sustainable future aligns with our mission to provide customers with carbon and energy management products and services.

Prior to joining TEAM Energy, Graham worked in the B2B division of Centrica and before that, helped grow Electricity Direct from a privately owned start-up business to a company with an annual turnover of in excess of £200m in less than 3 years.



About TEAM

TEAM is an energy and sustainability consultancy. It helps organisations with large energy estates reduce consumption and carbon emissions to save money and meet commercial and compliance targets on their journey to net zero.

Founded in 1985, it has a long history of helping customers navigate changing definitions and certification standards. TEAM Energy is an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT), with employees having a direct stake in its customers’ success.