Alfriston, East Sussex - In a chance encounter that could only be described as serendipitous, renowned English Tea Room Guide expert, the Reverend Joe Ellis, crossed paths with the illustrious hotelier Alex Polizzi, famously known as The Hotel Inspector, at The Star hotel in Alfriston, East Sussex.



During his visit to The Star hotel for a review of its afternoon tea service, Ellis was pleasantly surprised to find Alex Polizzi on-site. The two industry experts found themselves face-to-face unexpectedly, and a momentous brief discussion ensued.



Reflecting on the encounter, Ellis shared his thoughts, saying, "I knew Alex owned three hotels, but I did not realise she was so hands-on. It was a delightful surprise to bump into each other at The Star. The scones were exceptional as was the tea, and the hotel itself is one that I can highly recommend. I frequent many upmarket hotels throughout England and stayed at the five star Waldorf Astoria in New York but, with hand on heart, you’ll find it hard to find a hotel to equal Alex’s. Staff are super engaging; I even had one of the chefs walk past me with a smile and a wave. The whole experience was so special”



The brief yet impactful interaction between Ellis and Polizzi at The Star hotel brought together two pillars of the hospitality industry. With Ellis’s expertise in English tea rooms and Polizzi’s reputation as a discerning hotel owner and critic, their chance meeting added a layer of intrigue and camaraderie to the culinary scene in Alfriston.



Despite their divergent areas of expertise, Ellis and Polizzi found common ground in their shared passion for exceptional hospitality and culinary experiences. The impromptu photo taken during their encounter captured a moment of mutual respect and admiration between the two experts.



As news of their meeting spread, excitement rippled through the local hospitality community, with many eagerly anticipating any potential collaborations or insights that may arise from the encounter between the tea room expert and The Hotel Inspector.



The Star hotel in Alfriston emerged as the perfect backdrop for this unexpected convergence of industry titans, showcasing its commitment to excellence in both its accommodations and culinary offerings. The unexpected encounter between Ellis and Polizzi serves as a testament to the vibrant and interconnected world of hospitality.





Press office with contacts via https://tea-room-guide.org.uk/pressoffice



Find out more about Joe Ellis’ Tea Room Guide at https://tea-room-guide.org.uk



Professionally, Joe Ellis is an 8th Dan Black Belt within karate of international repute, held in high esteem in the martial arts. He is the chief executive, part time, to the National Governing Body for martial arts, NAKMAS https://nakmas.org.uk and has been practising and coaching karate for nearly 50 years.



Joe was also ordained in May 2020 and is now legally known as Reverend Joe Ellis https://revjoeellis.church