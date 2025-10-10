Marking a quarter century of innovation and passion, Sunflower Music celebrates its remarkable growth as a trusted supplier of curated soundscapes for global hospitality, retail, and travel brands.



From grassroots to global



From its DIY origins selling hand-made CD compilations to local cafes and bars, Sunflower Music today provides its music services to the biggest names in travel, hospitality and retail.

With his deep knowledge of music and entrepreneurial flair, Paul Dimmock, the founder and managing director of Sunflower Music, has forged long-term partnerships with British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Aspire Executive Lounges, H10 Hotels, Corinthia Hotels, Millenium & Copthorne Hotels, Exclusive Hotels; and the retail companies Boux Avenue and Rigby & Peller, among many others.



The soundscape of your brand



Paul says: “Our focus has always been on supplying the complete background music solution, but we are also consultants, and the key aspect of our work is successfully identifying the ‘signature sound’ that is unique to each of these brands.”

After sight, hearing is our most information-rich sense, one that shapes how we feel, connect, and remember, says Paul, and music plays a vital role in how consumers experience a brand.

Since 2000, Sunflower Music has invested heavily in the latest user-friendly software and hardware, although, in the end, its reputation stands on its carefully curated musical content.



Algorithm-free curated music



Although algorithm-generated playlists are now widespread, Sunflower Music finds this approach too prone to risk and inconsistency.

Paul says: “All our music selections are created from scratch and never reused or recycled between clients. Our music is hand-picked from a library of high-quality tracks across genres, moods, and tempos, and chosen with customer and brand alignment in mind.”

The result is a refined musical atmosphere that encourages longer visits, higher engagement, return visits, and a stronger emotional connection with a brand’s audience.



Flourishing partnerships



Sunflower Music is continuing its 15-year partnership with British Airways with new lounge projects in Dubai, Miami, and Heathrow this year.

Matthew Callard, head of lounge experience at British Airways, comments: “Sunflower Music has been a trusted supplier of background music for British Airways Lounges for many years. Their professionalism, reliability, and ability to curate music that aligns with our brand and passenger experience have made them an invaluable partner.”



The relationship with Virgin Atlantic is even longer and continues to grow with bespoke musical content supplied to new lounges in Los Angeles and Tampa, and the Virgin Atlantic Holidays Store at Merry Hill, UK.



Exciting new relations



Sunflower Music is also thrilled to embark on a new collaboration with Aspire Lounges, the Swissport-owned operator of 82 airport lounges across the world.

In the hotel sector, Sunflower Music has recently worked on the opening of the five-star One Alma Paris, H10 Hotels Group’s new property by the Eiffel Tower; Sandy Cove Hotel, North Devon, UK; St Brelade’s Bay Hotel, Jersey; and Hydro Hotel, Llandudno, UK. These projects involved supplying bespoke playlists in reception, restaurant, bar, spa, gym, and lounges.

In retail, Sunflower Music continues to work with Boux Avenue, delivering unique sounds to the brand’s new store in Manchester.



A return to the decks



Before launching Sunflower Music, Paul was a professional DJ from the age of 17, spinning vinyl in some of Europe’s most prestigious nightclubs including BCM, Sugareef, and The Limelight.

He also deejayed at after-show parties for Oasis, Take That, Rod Stewart, Amy Winehouse, Mark Ronson, Diana Ross, and Paul Weller, among others.

This summer, things came full circle as Paul returned to the decks with a Friday residence at Lio Club in Mallorca, playing 1970s disco and 1980s pop.

“It was a fantastic experience to play those old classics again in a club environment and the reaction was incredible,” he says.



Lifelong devotion



Not only is Sunflower Music a company with a founder who is deeply involved in day-to-day operations – curating new music every month for clients and leading a passionate team – he also performs live to 700 people every Friday night until 4am at Mallorca’s most prestigious nightclub.

Paul Dimmock’s lifelong devotion to music has been central to Sunflower Music’s success. A quarter-century later, that same passion continues to guide the company and its people.



For more information

Email: info@sunflowermusic.co.uk

Call: +44 (0)20 3900 0300

Visit: www.sunflowermusic.co.uk