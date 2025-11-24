Karmelle’s acquisition marks a significant milestone for the Adelphi Group

Adelphi Masterfil Limited has invested in Karmelle Limited, the Huddersfield-based specialist in liquid filling, capping and labelling. Karmelle now joins the Adelphi Group of Companies, an award-winning, family-owned UK manufacturer and supplier of packaging machinery and equipment headquartered in Haywards Heath, West Sussex. The acquisition brings together decades of engineering expertise and strengthens the Group’s position as a leading force in UK manufacturing.

This strategic step reflects Adelphi’s ongoing commitment to delivering the very best in British engineering and customer service. Part of the Adelphi Group since 2007, Adelphi Masterfil designs and manufactures high-performance liquid filling and capping machinery, as well as complete turnkey production line management for full-scale manufacturing. The company is best known for its highly regarded Masterfil range of filling machines and Mastercap capping machines, trusted by customers for their reliability, precision engineering, and robust performance.

Like Adelphi Masterfil, Karmelle has earned a strong reputation over the last 35 years for precision-built machinery, reliability, and long-standing customer partnerships, which complement and enhance Adelphi’s existing capabilities.

The sale of Karmelle follows the planned retirement of its previous owners, who sought a partner committed to preserving the company’s long-term legacy of its products, designs and British manufacturing, keeping production alive and thriving in the Huddersfield area, which has a strong tradition of British engineering and manufacturing.

The transition has included Karmelle relocating to Adelphi’s Huddersfield manufacturing site. Karmelle’s former owners are working closely with the Adelphi team to ensure a seamless transition for employees, customers and ongoing projects, with uninterrupted service.

Chris Wilson, Managing Director of Adelphi Group, said: “Karmelle’s acquisition marks a significant milestone for the Adelphi Group. Adelphi Masterfil and Karmelle share a deep commitment to UK manufacturing excellence, engineering innovation, reliability, and long-standing customer partnerships. By bringing the teams and technologies together, Adelphi and Karmelle will offer customers more comprehensive, end-to-end solutions, while continuing to uphold the service excellence, responsiveness, and engineering integrity our customers value. We are delighted to welcome Karmelle into the Adelphi family.”

Peter Krawczuk, a former owner of Karmelle added: “We are pleased that Karmelle has joined the Adelphi Group. Both companies share a passion for UK manufacturing, sustainable engineering and building trusted, long-term customer relationships. We know customers will value the continuity of the same great people, products and support, now under a single, stronger brand. We look forward to building a better future together by uniting decades of expertise and continuing our shared commitment to strong British manufacturing.”

The acquisition is set to enhance the Adelphi Group’s technical capabilities, allow it to offer a broader product portfolio, and offer greater flexibility in meeting customers’ liquid filling and packing needs.

Notes for Editors

Established in 1947, The Adelphi Group of Companies is an ISO 9001:2015 certified, award-winning UK manufacturer and supplier of packing machinery and equipment, delivering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative solutions to our global customer base. The Group has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions, and today incorporates four independent but complementary divisions: Adelphi Masterfil, Adelphi Manufacturing, Adelphi Pharma Hygiene Products, and Adelphi Healthcare Packaging.

The Group is family-owned and managed, and this will continue on to the next generation. This continuity of ownership ensures stability, which is highly valued by our suppliers, staff and customers; many of our relationships date back over decades, and are built on mutual respect and trust. These values are upheld by everyone at the Adelphi Group of Companies, wherever they are in the world.