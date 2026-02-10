Abandoned carts are a trillion-dollar headache for ecommerce and video personalisation like this gives brands a completely new tool

Paris Fury and other influencers using video messaging to address $4TN annual abandoned cart value loss



10 February, 2026, London, UK — Sendr, the personalised video platform startup used by brands including the Financial Times, has launched a breakthrough ecommerce use-case that allows retailers and creators to automatically send personalised video messages to shoppers at various stages across the ecommerce journey, including abandoned checkouts.



The global abandoned cart value per year is estimated to be $4TN with 70% of all shopping carts abandoned. Sendr is the only organisation currently offering lipsync personalised video at scale for brands, influencers and more.



“Abandoned carts are a trillion-dollar headache for ecommerce and video personalisation like this gives brands a completely new tool to recover intent to buy,” said Sendr CEO and co-founder David Cannell. “Until now, nobody has been able to do lipsync personalised video at scale and we’re effectively opening a new remarketing channel. The scope is limitless, and anyone with an ecommerce store could benefit from this.”



Sendr developed the feature after early adoption from creator-led ecommerce stores. One of the first pilots involved Paris Fury, whose collagen brand uses Sendr to target shoppers who added items to cart but failed to complete purchase.



Sendr’s personalised video generated a 33% uplift in abandoned-cart revenue versus the best-performing plain-text email. Sendr also drove high brand engagement, with a 10x increase in click-through rate for Paris' personalised video from the abandoned cart email. Paris Fury will be adding additional video personalisation to the store, including more general marketing sign-ups.



The feature combines lip-synced voice cloning, dynamic product insertion and Klaviyo automation to deliver 1:1 personalised video pages that address shoppers by name, display the product they left behind, and link them straight back to checkout. Sendr supports 74 languages and can generate thousands of personalised videos in seconds, solving abandoned-cart recovery at a scale previously impossible in ecommerce.



Sendr’s new capability integrates directly with Klaviyo, the ecommerce email and SMS automation platform powering more than 500,000 online stores. Once connected, retailers can turn on “set and forget” automated recovery sequences that deliver personalised video pages in real time.



Originally built for sales and enterprise outreach, thousands of teams use Sendr to drive global growth. Sendr launched in summer 2025 and has already attracted £600K in pre-seed funding from strategic angels including former Klaviyo leadership and ecommerce founders. The company is aiming to raise a follow-on round later in 2026.



“Our core use case is working with brands on personalised outreach campaigns but we feel the discovery of this use-case has vast potential - reducing abandonment by even 1% represents tens of billions in revenue opportunity,” added Sendr co-founder, John Bromley. “We always believed video personalisation would go mainstream – we all know the power of video to influence behaviours – but we didn’t expect ecommerce to unlock it first.”



The influencer sites are managed by Protechmedia, which works with leading brands, celebrities, sports stars and influencers to build their ecommerce presence and manage their stores. Protechmedia CEO Steve Flanders was an early Sendr user and reached out to explore the idea of running an abandoned cart video remarketing with influencers.



